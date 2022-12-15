Georgia wants to keep Buster Faulkner through playoffs

Bennett and Faulkner also work together closely in the meeting room and film room. Accordingly, the two have become close over the last three years.

Faulkner accompanied Bennett to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony last week, and Bennett was asked about their relationship.

“He is the mediator between me and Monk,” Bennett said. “Me and Monk don’t really talk during the games, which is probably a good thing. … Buster listens to what Monk says and filters it out.”

That has proven to be a winning formula for the No. 1-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs (13-0). Georgia enters the postseason ranked No. 7 in the nation in total offense (491.9 ypg) and 11th in scoring (39.2). Bennett averages 263.5 yards passing a game, with only 24.7 of that coming in the fourth quarter as Georgia is winning its games by an average margin of 27 points a game.

It’s understandable, then, why Smart might not want to mess with success as the Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hence, Smart is still negotiating Faulkner’s availability.

“We’re practicing right now,” Smart said of Faulkner. “He’s a supplement to ideas with Coach Monken and he can certainly still do that from the position he’s in, and we’ll determine that at a later date.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.