Georgia wants to keep Buster Faulkner through playoffs

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 46 minutes ago

ATHENS — Buster Faulkner already has been out on the road recruiting for Georgia Tech, but his tenure as an offensive analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs isn’t necessarily over just yet.

Faulkner was hired last week by new Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key as offensive coordinator. Speaking with reporters at his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl news conference Wednesday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked if Faulkner was still performing his duties with the Bulldogs.

“We’re going to determine that probably at a later date,” Smart said. “(I’m) still in conversation with Buster and Brent. It’s not something that’s pressing right now because he doesn’t really need to do anything at practice.”

As an offensive quality-control analyst for the Bulldogs, Faulkner is not allowed to be on the field with the team during practices by NCAA rule. His primary responsibility has been to help break down opposing defenses and formulate the game plan with coordinator Todd Monken and the rest of the Bulldogs’ offensive staff.

However, during games, Faulkner is the team’s primary communicator with quarterback Stetson Bennett. He relays and translates messages from Monken and tight ends coach Todd Hartley from the coaches’ box.

Bennett and Faulkner also work together closely in the meeting room and film room. Accordingly, the two have become close over the last three years.

Faulkner accompanied Bennett to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony last week, and Bennett was asked about their relationship.

“He is the mediator between me and Monk,” Bennett said. “Me and Monk don’t really talk during the games, which is probably a good thing. … Buster listens to what Monk says and filters it out.”

That has proven to be a winning formula for the No. 1-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs (13-0). Georgia enters the postseason ranked No. 7 in the nation in total offense (491.9 ypg) and 11th in scoring (39.2). Bennett averages 263.5 yards passing a game, with only 24.7 of that coming in the fourth quarter as Georgia is winning its games by an average margin of 27 points a game.

It’s understandable, then, why Smart might not want to mess with success as the Bulldogs face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hence, Smart is still negotiating Faulkner’s availability.

“We’re practicing right now,” Smart said of Faulkner. “He’s a supplement to ideas with Coach Monken and he can certainly still do that from the position he’s in, and we’ll determine that at a later date.”

