Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon still sidelined for No. 1 Georgia

That was the word from coach Kirby Smart, who provided updates on the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs during a news conference at the Butts-Mehre football complex Wednesday. Georgia returned to the practice field Wednesday in preparation for its Dec. 31 matchup against the Buckeyes in their College Football Playoff semifinal.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“I don’t know when exactly we’re going to get those guys back,” Smart said. “I don’t know that. They’re not practicing with us right now. They’re conditioning; they’re moving around. But they’re not practicing just yet, but we’re still 16, 17 days out.”