ajc logo
X

Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon still sidelined for No. 1 Georgia

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon still aren’t practicing, and their status for the matchup against No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl remains undecided.

That was the word from coach Kirby Smart, who provided updates on the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs during a news conference at the Butts-Mehre football complex Wednesday. Georgia returned to the practice field Wednesday in preparation for its Dec. 31 matchup against the Buckeyes in their College Football Playoff semifinal.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“I don’t know when exactly we’re going to get those guys back,” Smart said. “I don’t know that. They’re not practicing with us right now. They’re conditioning; they’re moving around. But they’re not practicing just yet, but we’re still 16, 17 days out.”

Smart said the Bulldogs have been practicing for several days now, but primarily on conditioning and self-analysis. He said freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones has been able to practice with the team.

McConkey, a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore slotback, aggravated a right knee injury late in the second quarter of Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship game Dec. 3 and did not return. He is the Bulldogs’ second-leading receiver, with 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns. He also has two touchdowns on 93 yards rushing. Smart said McConkey has been dealing with tendinitis in his right knee all season.

McClendon, a 6-4, 300-pound junior, also went out with a first-half knee injury against LSU. Smart said after the game that McClendon sprained a medial collateral ligament. McClendon has the longest starting streak of any Georgia player with 37 consecutive starts at right tackle.

The Bulldogs have exceptional backups at both positions. Senior Kearis Jackson has played in 53 games and started 14 over the past five seasons. Amarius Mims, a 6-7, 330-pound sophomore, already splits time with McClendon at right tackle and with Broderick Jones at left tackle and has played in all 13 games this season and 21 games the past two seasons with the Bulldogs.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons to place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Wednesday 1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Cover 9@9: Handicapping the NFC South playoff race
4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Cover 9@9: Handicapping the NFC South playoff race
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
5h ago
The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
21h ago
Long roads to All-American for Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Christopher Smith
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
21h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top