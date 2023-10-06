Georgia vs. Kentucky: TV, online, radio information

No. 20 Kentucky will provide Georgia with its first ranked opponent of the season. The Bulldogs are back at home to face a stout Wildcats team, one that is especially strong in the run game.

Four streaks could be in serious jeopardy: consecutive overall wins (22), consecutive regular-season wins (32), consecutive SEC regular-season wins (21) and consecutive home wins (22).

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 5-0 (2-0 SEC), No. 20 Kentucky 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on Learfield. Chris Hassel is handling play-by-play, and Mike Golic Jr. is the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 82 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Kentucky).