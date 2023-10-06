Georgia vs. Kentucky: TV, online, radio information

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By
40 minutes ago
X

No. 20 Kentucky will provide Georgia with its first ranked opponent of the season. The Bulldogs are back at home to face a stout Wildcats team, one that is especially strong in the run game.

Four streaks could be in serious jeopardy: consecutive overall wins (22), consecutive regular-season wins (32), consecutive SEC regular-season wins (21) and consecutive home wins (22).

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 5-0 (2-0 SEC), No. 20 Kentucky 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on Learfield. Chris Hassel is handling play-by-play, and Mike Golic Jr. is the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 82 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Kentucky).

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site49m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
22m ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Five things to know ahead of Georgia-Kentucky meeting in battle of unbeatens
21h ago
Kirby Smart: Georgia’s slow starts ‘absolutely’ a concern
Georgia QB Carson Beck making believers out of everyone
Featured

Credit: Staff

HAPPENING TODAY
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top