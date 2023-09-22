Georgia vs. Alabama-Birmingham: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs
43 minutes ago
It’s another home game for Georgia, the final of its four consecutive games at the outset of the season. Alabama-Birmingham provides the Bulldogs with a Group of Five opponent one week before their first road game of the season, at Auburn.

On this day, No. 1 Georgia will try to extend all kinds of win streaks, including most overall (20) and most regular-season games (30).

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 3-0, Alabama-Birmingham 1-2

Television: ESPN2 will televise the game. Brian Custer will handle play-by-play, with Rod Gilmore as the analyst and Lauren Sisler as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio channels 81 (Georgia)/385 (UAB).

