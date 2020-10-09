Georgia-Tennessee: TV, online, radio information

No. 14 Tennessee could be just the team that the No. 3 Bulldogs need to keep their minds occupied on the game before what could be a matchup of great magnitude next weekend in Tuscaloosa.

For now, though, Georgia will get its own view of the seemingly resurgent Volunteers. As if the Vols' rise isn’t enough, there’s this fact. Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have played seven games against ranked teams at Sanford Stadium, winning six. The one loss? To Tennessee in 2016 on a desperation throw from Joshua Dobbs to Jajuan Jennings for a touchdown as time expired to give the Vols at 34-31 victory.