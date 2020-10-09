Georgia-Tennessee: TV, online, radio information

Before Georgia can begin to think about No. 2 Alabama, there’s the matter of this game against another ranked team.
No. 14 Tennessee could be just the team that the No. 3 Bulldogs need to keep their minds occupied on the game before what could be a matchup of great magnitude next weekend in Tuscaloosa.
For now, though, Georgia will get its own view of the seemingly resurgent Volunteers. As if the Vols' rise isn’t enough, there’s this fact. Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have played seven games against ranked teams at Sanford Stadium, winning six. The one loss? To Tennessee in 2016 on a desperation throw from Joshua Dobbs to Jajuan Jennings for a touchdown as time expired to give the Vols at 34-31 victory.
However, this is a far-different Georgia than the one that took the field that day. On Oct. 1, 2016, Tennessee entered the game ranked No. 11, and Georgia was No. 25. Since that loss, Georgia has won 43 of the 53 games it has played.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 3 Georgia, 2-0, 2-0 SEC; No. 14 Tennessee, 2-0, 2-0.
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 81/81/81.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com