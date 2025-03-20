Georgia suspends WR Nitro Tuggle, OL Marques Easley indefinitely

According to an incident report obtained by Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald, Easley’s incident took place in Watkinsville, Ga., which is just outside of Athens Clarke-County. A white Dodge Challenger lost control, leaving the roadway and striking a power distribution box with its front.

The Dodge rotated clockwise and struck the passenger side of a Hyundai Elantra with its passenger side and a Mercedes Benz CLA with its driver’s side.

Tuggle is a sophomore from Goshen, Indiana, and appeared in eight games last season for Georgia. He caught three passes for 34 yards for the Bulldogs. Tuggle is expected to be a bigger part of the wide receiver group at Georgia.

Easley is a redshirt freshman from Peoria, Illinois. He appeared in two games last season.

With regard to Tuggle, while his is the first arrest of the offseason, it is not the first time in recent history that Georgia has dealt with driving-related issues.

Georgia dismissed safety David Daniel-Sisavanh from the team last July. Running back Trevor Etienne and cornerback Daniel Harris both missed games last season following driving-related arrests.

“Everybody wants to know what game and are they suspended,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at last year’s SEC Media days. “That’s probably not the most important thing in terms of the discipline and culture they’ve got to experience. As far as I know, there’s not one team that has ever suspended a player for a traffic violation. That’s what Marcus Rosemy got suspended for. I don’t know that anybody has kicked anybody off the team for that, and we have that. We’re going to continue to be proactive. It’s repeated behaviors that will get you dismissed.”

Traditionally Georgia has tried to keep suspensions behind closed doors. It never announced a suspension for Etienne or Harris last season.

The Bulldogs are set to practice Thursday, having their fifth of the spring. Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.