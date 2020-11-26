X

Week 13 college football schedule: How to watch all 49 FBS games

Jason Getz (For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are 15 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including three head-to-head matchups: No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina and No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas.

Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, 13 games had been canceled or postponed, including the Thanksgiving Day game featuring Colorado State at Air Force. The other cancellations: Arkansas at Missouri (postponed), No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple, (canceled), Louisiana Tech at Florida International, (canceled), Minnesota at No. 16 Wisconsin, (canceled), No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia (postponed), San Diego State at Fresno State, (canceled), Southern Mississippi at Alabama-Birmingham (canceled), Tennessee at Vanderbilt (postponed), No. 25 Tulsa at Houston (postponed), Utah at Arizona State (postponed), Washington at Washington State, (canceled) and Western Kentucky at Charlotte (postponed).

Two games were added after cancellations: Utah at Washington and Vanderbilt at Missouri.

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Nov. 26

7 p.m., New Mexico at Utah State, FS1

» Friday, Nov. 27

Noon, No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

Noon, Massachusetts at Liberty, ESPN3

1 p.m., Nebraska at No. 24 Iowa, Fox

3:30 p.m., Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Wyoming at UNLV, FS1

4:30 p.m., Stanford at California, Fox

7:30 p.m., No. 15 Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN

» Saturday, Nov. 28

ACC

Noon, N.C. State at Syracuse, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., Pitt at No. 3 Clemson, ESPN

4 p.m., Louisville at Boston College, ACC Network

7 p.m., Duke at Georgia Tech, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

8 p.m., Virginia at Florida State, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, SMU at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Memphis at Navy, CBS Sports Network

Big 12

Noon, Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State, Fox

7 p.m., Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2

8 p.m., TCU at Kansas, FS1

Big Ten

Noon, Maryland at No. 12 Indiana, ESPN2

Noon, No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois, FS1

Noon, Penn State at Michigan, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

3:30 p.m., No. 8 Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN2

4 p.m., Rutgers at Purdue, FS1

Conference USA

1 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Rice, ESPN3

3 p.m., North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, Stadium (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)

3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports Network

Mid-American

Noon, Ball State at Toledo, ESPN3

Noon, Bowling Green at Ohio, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Kent State at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network

Noon, Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, ESPN-Plus

1 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Akron, ESPN3

Mountain West

4 p.m., San Jose State at Boise State, Fox

11 p.m., Nevada at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., Colorado at No. 18 USC, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market

8 p.m., Arizona at UCLA, Fox

10:30 p.m., Utah at Washington, ESPN

SEC

Noon, Vanderbilt at Missouri, SECN

Noon, Kentucky at No. 6 Florida, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama, CBS

4 p.m., Mississippi State at Ole Miss, SEC Network

7 p.m., LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 9 Georgia at South Carolina, SEC Network

Sun Belt

1 p.m., Georgia Southern at Georgia State, ESPN3

3 p.m., No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN3

3 p.m., South Alabama at Arkansas State, ESPN3

8 p.m., Troy at Appalachian State, ESPNU

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.