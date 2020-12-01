Georgia seniors hope Richard LeCounte joins them against Vanderbilt

Regardless of whether he plays or not, LeCounte will be recognized on the field Saturday along with Georgia’s other seniors. But it will not be the traditional Senior Day ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Players’ families and loved ones won’t be allowed on Vince Dooley Field with them. It will be only the players, with Smart stopping by to acknowledge and take a picture with each one.

It is, indeed, a special senior class. They were the ones who first answered Smart’s call to come play for the Bulldogs. In fact, Smart reminded reporters Monday that LeCounte was his very first commitment as Georgia’s coach, pledging to the Bulldogs as a junior at Liberty County High.

“He was an early commit; one of the first ones,” Smart said. “I still remember the day that he was an eighth or ninth grader and he visited Alabama with Raekwon McMillan. He came over and I got to meet him then. His personality was so infectious. The whole time I recruited Raekwon, I got to know Richard. That relationship carried over when I got the head job here and he was one of the first to jump on board.

“He has been so loyal to Georgia in an era when that’s not normal.”

And even in a pandemic-shortened, conference-game only season, this group stands to become the winningest class in Georgia football history.

Numbering about 20, including walkons, the Bulldogs’ 2020 seniors enter the Vanderbilt game with a 42-9 record, three SEC Eastern Division crowns and one SEC title (2017). The most wins by a senior class belongs to the 2005 and 2019 groups, which each had 44 wins and claimed a combined three SEC titles (2002, 2005, 2017). Georgia’s most decorated seniors of all time were in the 1983 class, which went 43-4-1, winning the 1980 National Championship and three SEC titles (1980-82). Last year’s seniors were 44-12 record.

LeCounte was part of the 2017 recruiting class that was ranked No. 3 in the nation by 247Sports. He was one of three 5-star prospects, along with tackle Isaiah Wilson and running back D’Andre Swift.

Of the five highest-ranked players in that class, only LeCounte remains. The others, including quarterback and Andrew Thomas, left for the NFL after their junior seasons.

LeCounte could have, as well, but he chose to return for his senior season, and plans to again.

In fact, besides grad transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, who left UGA in early September to train for the draft, Georgia hasn’t had any other seniors or draft-eligible underclassmen opt-out.

“Guys have different reasons why they opt-out,” said tight end Tre McKitty, who graduated from Florida State before transferring to UGA. “Here, right now as a team, we’re just trying to finish out the year strong, you know. We don’t control our destiny or anything like that, so we’re just trying to keep our head down and work hard.”

Thanks to the pandemic, this particular senior class has the option of returning for another season if they choose. The NCAA offered another year of eligibility to all players, regardless of whether they play or not. However, currently teams still have to be able to fit them within their overall roster limit of 85 scholarship players.

Wide receiver Demetris Robertson plans to participate in Senior Day on Saturday, but he didn’t close the door on possibly returning for another season next year.

“I am taking part in Senior Day, but I don’t know what the future holds,” said Robertson, who transferred to Georgia from California before the 2018 season. “I really want to graduate and my family wants me to graduate, so we’ll sit down and see what happens. I mean, 2020 had so many things that came with it, you can’t shut any door.”

It seems clear at this juncture that it will be the final home game for LeCounte, whether he plays or not. He was commanding very high draft marks before his accident sidelined for the last month.

Perhaps he could come onto the field just for just one play or a ceremonial start. It sounds as though his teammates wouldn’t begrudge any attention that might land on LeCounte.

“He’s had huge impact,” said junior Christopher Smith, who has replaced LeCounte in the starting lineup. “He always makes huge plays for the defense, always gives us a good kick of energy. Ever since I’ve been starting in his place, he’s still been giving me tips and stuff like that.”

Said sophomore defensive end Travon Walker: “Richard LeCounte is a very exciting player to be around. He’s so energetic. I played against him in high school. Just to see the energy that he was able to transfer from high school to college has made a big impact on me. He’s an outstanding leader, very vocal.”

Added Robertson: “Richard’s my boy. Just a true leader, a dynamic play-maker, a ball-hawking safety who can come down and hit you. He just affects us in a great way, on and off the field.”

Perhaps this Saturday, it will be on the field.