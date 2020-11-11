Georgia football game at Missouri postponed

The postponement was a result of a COVID-19 infection and subsequent quarantine requirements within the Tigers’ program. The game may have to be played Dec. 19, the day of the SEC Championship game, as Missouri already has a make-up game scheduled Dec. 12.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had said Tuesday night that he sincerely hoped the game would not get canceled on the heels of the Bulldogs’ 44-28 loss to Florida last week.