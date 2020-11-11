X

Georgia football game at Missouri postponed

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart bends and watches the offense in red zone during the second half of a football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 44-21. JOHN AMIS FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL- CONSTITUTION

Credit: John Amis

By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia-Missouri football game scheduled to be played Saturday in Columbia, Mo. has been postponed.

The postponement was a result of a COVID-19 infection and subsequent quarantine requirements within the Tigers’ program. The game may have to be played Dec. 19, the day of the SEC Championship game, as Missouri already has a make-up game scheduled Dec. 12.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had said Tuesday night that he sincerely hoped the game would not get canceled on the heels of the Bulldogs’ 44-28 loss to Florida last week.

“I’ll say this: We need a game; we want to play,” Smart said.

This is the fourth SEC game canceled for this weekend because of COVID-19 issues. The others are Alabama at LSU, Tennessee at Texas A&M and Auburn at Mississippi State. Also, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and will not coach the Razorbacks’ game Saturday at Florida.

Georgia (4-2) plays host to Mississippi State on Nov. 21 (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), and all indications are that game will be played.

