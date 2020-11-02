Police: Georgia’s Richard LeCounte driving unregistered dirt bike in crash

A 2019 Mazda 3 sedan driven by a 76-year-old man was traveling west on the same road and attempting to turn left into a convenience store. He did not see LeCounte coming.

LeCounte slammed on the brakes and slid down sideways on the motorcycle. After making contact with the passenger side of the Mazda, LeCounte was thrown into oncoming traffic where he made contact with with the front left corner of a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by a 22-year-old female. LeCounte was unconscious and came to rest in the middle of the two lanes.

“He is very fortunate considering what most people have when they have one of those motorcycle accidents,” Smart said. “Certainly, it was scary for our team, for everybody in our family, everybody in our organization. It was scary for him and his family. It makes you hug your kids a little more at night, for sure.”

LeCounte suffered a concussion as well cuts and scrapes and bruised ribs. His mother said there were no broken bones or permanent injuries.

LeCounte is a senior and an NFL Draft prospect. The All-America candidate is third on the team in tackles (26) and leads the Bulldogs interceptions (3) and fumble recoveries.

No. 5-ranked Georgia (4-1) is preparing to play No. 8 Florida (3-1) in Jacksonville in the sixth of 10 regular-season games this season. If or when LeCounte may return is uncertain. But the Bulldogs weren’t worried about that.

“It really hurt my heart because I know that Richard loves this team, loves football, loves being a leader,” junior tackle Jamaree Salyer said. “I know it hurts him to be in this position, to not be able to be out there with the guys.”

Said running back Zamir White: “It was just shocking. At first I couldn’t believe it. It was just heartbreaking. We were all scared.”

LeCounte may eventually face traffic charges. He does not have a motorcycle license and was driving an unregistered vehicle without lights and turn signals. Police the accident “remains under investigation” and all the vehicles are impounded.

Smart was asked if this might spur him to ban motorcycles or scooters for his players.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” he said. “I think making good decisions and choices is important. I’ve always said sometimes when you ban things it does more harm than good. A lot of guys use scooters to get around campus … and those have been an issue before. So, it’s been a concern since I got here. But this was different.”