Georgia-Kentucky: TV, online, radio information

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Auburn in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Credit: Joshua L. Jones

Georgia Bulldogs | 51 minutes ago
By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia faces its second consecutive road game on a Saturday that was supposed to be an off-day, but instead comes after an unexpected bye week caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gone is Georgia’s week off before playing Florida, but the Gators don’t get the benefit of a week off either. One of the reasons that Georgia is playing Saturday is because the virus forced a postponement of a Florida game.

After Georgia was outscored 21-0 in the second half against No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago, it probably needed the time off to come when it did. The No. 5 Bulldogs should enter this game rested, which doesn’t bode well for the Wildcats, who will play without starting quarterback Terry Wilson.

One of Kentucky’s two wins this season is a 34-7 victory at Tennessee on Oct. 17. The Bulldogs defeated the Volunteers 44-21 the week before that.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Before the game:Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: Noon ET

Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

Records: No. 5 Georgia, 3-1, 3-1 SEC; Kentucky, 2-3, 2-3.

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play, with Jordan Rodgers as the analyst and Cole Cubelic as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 134/190/961.

Online: GeorgiaDogs.com

