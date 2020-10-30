Georgia-Kentucky: TV, online, radio information

Gone is Georgia’s week off before playing Florida, but the Gators don’t get the benefit of a week off either. One of the reasons that Georgia is playing Saturday is because the virus forced a postponement of a Florida game.

After Georgia was outscored 21-0 in the second half against No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago, it probably needed the time off to come when it did. The No. 5 Bulldogs should enter this game rested, which doesn’t bode well for the Wildcats, who will play without starting quarterback Terry Wilson.