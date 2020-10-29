Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 43 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 19 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including one head-to-head matchup: No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State.
Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin shut down football activities for at least a week because of COVID-19 cases within the program, and the No. 9 Badgers game scheduled for Saturday against Nebraska was canceled and declared a no contest.
Earlier this week two games involving Conference USA schools were postponed: No. 19 Marshall at Florida International on Friday and North Texas at Texas-El Paso on Saturday.
The Mountain West schedule moves into its second week, and again the conference needed to alter the schedule because of COVID-19 cases.
This week, New Mexico’s game against San Jose State was moved from Albuquerque to San Jose. Last week, the game between Colorado State and New Mexico State in Fort Collins, Colo., was canceled and deemed a no contest. The Mountain West made the decision because New Mexico was prohibited by state guidelines in its state from playing because of “the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus” in the county in which the university is located.
» Thursday, Oct. 29
7:30 p.m., South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN
10 p.m., Colorado State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network
» Friday, Oct. 30
7:30 p.m., Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN
9 p.m., East Carolina at Tulsa, ESPN2
9:45 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, FS1
» Saturday, Oct. 31
American Athletic
Noon, Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati, ESPN
Noon, Temple at Tulane, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., Central Florida at Houston, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Navy at No. 22 SMU, ESPN2
ACC
Noon, Boston College at No. 1 Clemson, ABC
Noon, Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC
4 p.m., Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network
7 p.m., Charlotte at Duke, RSN
8 p.m., No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia, ACC Network
Big 12
Noon, No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas, FS1
Noon, No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., TCU at Baylor, ESPN2
4 p.m., Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State, Fox
8 p.m., No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, Fox
Big Ten
Noon, Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan, Fox
Noon, Purdue at Illinois, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers, FS1
3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN
7:30 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, ABC
Conference USA
Noon, Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic, Stadium
3 p.m., Rice at Southern Miss, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech, Stadium
10:15 p.m., Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU, ESPN
Mountain West
6 p.m., No. 25 Boise State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., New Mexico at San Jose State, FS1
9:30 p.m., San Diego State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m., Nevada at UNLV, FS1
SEC
Noon, No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., LSU at Auburn, CBS
4 p.m., Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
7 p.m., Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M, SEC Network
7:30 p.m., Missouri at No. 10 Florida, SEC Network-Alternate
Sun Belt
Noon, No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU
3 p.m., Troy at Arkansas State, ESPN3
4 p.m., Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU
8 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, ESPNU
FBS independents
