Week 9 college football schedule: How to watch all 43 FBS games

Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister (20) celebrates with quarterback Ian Book (12) after running for a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Notre Dame won 45-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are 19 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including one head-to-head matchup: No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State.

Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin shut down football activities for at least a week because of COVID-19 cases within the program, and the No. 9 Badgers game scheduled for Saturday against Nebraska was canceled and declared a no contest.

Earlier this week two games involving Conference USA schools were postponed: No. 19 Marshall at Florida International on Friday and North Texas at Texas-El Paso on Saturday.

The Mountain West schedule moves into its second week, and again the conference needed to alter the schedule because of COVID-19 cases.

This week, New Mexico’s game against San Jose State was moved from Albuquerque to San Jose. Last week, the game between Colorado State and New Mexico State in Fort Collins, Colo., was canceled and deemed a no contest. The Mountain West made the decision because New Mexico was prohibited by state guidelines in its state from playing because of “the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus” in the county in which the university is located.

» Thursday, Oct. 29

7:30 p.m., South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN

10 p.m., Colorado State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network

» Friday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m., Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN

9 p.m., East Carolina at Tulsa, ESPN2

9:45 p.m., Hawaii at Wyoming, FS1

» Saturday, Oct. 31

American Athletic

Noon, Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati, ESPN

Noon, Temple at Tulane, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Central Florida at Houston, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Navy at No. 22 SMU, ESPN2

ACC

Noon, Boston College at No. 1 Clemson, ABC

Noon, Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC

4 p.m., Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network

7 p.m., Charlotte at Duke, RSN

8 p.m., No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia, ACC Network

Big 12

Noon, No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas, FS1

Noon, No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., TCU at Baylor, ESPN2

4 p.m., Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State, Fox

8 p.m., No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, Fox

Big Ten

Noon, Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan, Fox

Noon, Purdue at Illinois, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers, FS1

3:30 p.m., Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, ABC

Conference USA

Noon, Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic, Stadium

3 p.m., Rice at Southern Miss, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech, Stadium

10:15 p.m., Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU, ESPN

Mountain West

6 p.m., No. 25 Boise State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., New Mexico at San Jose State, FS1

9:30 p.m., San Diego State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m., Nevada at UNLV, FS1

SEC

Noon, No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., LSU at Auburn, CBS

4 p.m., Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

7 p.m., Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., Missouri at No. 10 Florida, SEC Network-Alternate

Sun Belt

Noon, No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU

3 p.m., Troy at Arkansas State, ESPN3

4 p.m., Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU

8 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, ESPNU

FBS independents

