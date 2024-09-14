LEXINGTON, Ky. — Daniel Harris traveled with the Georgia Bulldogs for Saturday’s game against Kentucky, a UGA spokesperson confirmed. Whether Harris plays remains unknown.

The sophomore cornerback from Miami was jailed Thursday night after police charged him with reckless driving for allegedly driving 106 mph at 10:05 p.m. on the Highway 10 Loop, also known as the Athens Perimeter. Harris also received four other traffic citations. He was released on a $50 cash bond at 11:49 p.m.

The Bulldogs flew to Lexington from Athens’ Ben Epps Airport on Friday afternoon.