Daniel Harris accompanies Georgia football team to Kentucky

041324 Athens: Georgia running back Trevor Etienne catches a pass and picks up yardage past defensive back Daniel Harris during the G-Day game on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

By
36 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. Daniel Harris traveled with the Georgia Bulldogs for Saturday’s game against Kentucky, a UGA spokesperson confirmed. Whether Harris plays remains unknown.

The sophomore cornerback from Miami was jailed Thursday night after police charged him with reckless driving for allegedly driving 106 mph at 10:05 p.m. on the Highway 10 Loop, also known as the Athens Perimeter. Harris also received four other traffic citations. He was released on a $50 cash bond at 11:49 p.m.

The Bulldogs flew to Lexington from Athens’ Ben Epps Airport on Friday afternoon.

Harris was not included on the Friday night SEC Availability Report. Meanwhile, Georgia defensive stars Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson were listed as “out” on that report. Georgia’s final availability report must be posted 90 minutes before Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Harris is a backup to Julian Humphrey at field corner, the cornerback position opposite of Dylan Everette, but shares snaps almost evenly. Ellis Robinson, a freshman from New Haven, Connecticut, who was a 5-star prospect when he signed in December, is expected to absorb Harris’ snaps if he does not play.

SEC rules allow only 74 players to dress for conference games.

