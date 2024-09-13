Police: Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris driving 106 mph before arrest

Police say Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was driving 106 mph as he entered the Athens perimeter from College Station Road on Thursday night.
According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an Athens-Clarke County Police officer monitoring traffic pulled over Harris at 10:05 p.m. Harris was arrested and charged with reckless driving and four other misdemeanor driving charges, including safety belts, operation of an unregistered vehicle without current license plate/revalidation decal, no proof of insurance and affixing materials that reduced visibility of the windows in the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was booked at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 10:40 p.m. and released on a $50 cash bond 69 minutes later.
Whether Harris made the trip to Lexington, Kentucky, with the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon was not immediately known. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore defensive back splits time with fellow sophomore Julian Humphrey at cornerback with the No. 1 defense.
Harris is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore from Miami. He was a consensus 4-star prospect coming out of Gulliver Prep. Harris played in six games as a reserve cornerback and special-teams contributor as a freshman last season. He had four tackles in the Bulldogs’ first two games this season.
Georgia will put out an availability report Friday night that could provide some clarity as far as Harris’ status for the game Saturday night at Kentucky. If Harris does not play this weekend, freshman Ellis Robinson will be expected to absorb many of Harris’ snaps.
For UGA, Harris’ arrest is at least the 27th incident of a Georgia football player being ticketed or arrested on charges of reckless driving or speeding since January 2023. It was Jan. 15 that year that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a high-speed, alcohol-related crash in a university-leased vehicle.
Running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for Georgia’s opening game against Clemson because of a violation of university policy on underage possession of alcohol and reckless driving. However, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White and Bo Hughley also were arrested on reckless-driving or racing charges this summer and were not suspended.
Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. ABC will televise the game.
