Police: Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris driving 106 mph before arrest

Harris is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore from Miami. He was a consensus 4-star prospect coming out of Gulliver Prep. Harris played in six games as a reserve cornerback and special-teams contributor as a freshman last season. He had four tackles in the Bulldogs’ first two games this season.

Georgia will put out an availability report Friday night that could provide some clarity as far as Harris’ status for the game Saturday night at Kentucky. If Harris does not play this weekend, freshman Ellis Robinson will be expected to absorb many of Harris’ snaps.

For UGA, Harris’ arrest is at least the 27th incident of a Georgia football player being ticketed or arrested on charges of reckless driving or speeding since January 2023. It was Jan. 15 that year that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a high-speed, alcohol-related crash in a university-leased vehicle.

Running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for Georgia’s opening game against Clemson because of a violation of university policy on underage possession of alcohol and reckless driving. However, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White and Bo Hughley also were arrested on reckless-driving or racing charges this summer and were not suspended.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. ABC will televise the game.