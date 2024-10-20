5 things we learned from Georgia’s win over Texas

A lot of those wins have come in the midst of what is currently a three-year run. Georgia is 52-3 in its last 55 games. A school-record streak of 42 consecutive regular-season games ended earlier this season with a loss at Alabama on Sept. 28.

“It’s pretty cool to hit that number because when I started, I thought that was unreachable and unattainable,” Smart said. “And now in (9 years), I don’t know how many, we get there. It’s a credit to this university and the support we have that we’ve been able to do that.”

Georgia has two weeks to get ready for what it hopes is win 101 for Smart. The Bulldogs have a bye next Saturday before facing Florida Nov. 2 in Jacksonville.

Here’s more things we learned over the weekend.

SEC officiating was terrible

In his postgame press conference, Smart was measured in what he said about Saturday night’s officiating. But when he was asked about it in the heat of the moment as soon as the game he ended, he cut right to the point.

“They tried to rob us with the calls in this place,” he said in his postgame interview on ABC’s game broadcast.

It certainly seemed that way. When it was over, Texas actually was flagged more times than Georgia, 8 to 7. But the Longhorns’ infractions were mostly of the procedural variety, totaling 41 yards. The Bulldogs’ seven included several personal fouls, including two open-field tackles that resulted targeting calls that disqualified defensive backs Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero. Both were questionable. And Georgia’s came at particularly bad times. For example, 6 of Texas’ 19 first down came via penalties.

But the most controversial officiating decision came when the crew gathered to discuss a defensive pass interference call during the nearly 5-minute delay that resulted from Texas fans throwing bottles and debris on the field in protest. Then the crew reversed the non-reviewable penalty.

So egregious and unusual was the call that reporters covering the game asked for a clarification from the SEC office. The SEC provided one nearly an hour after the game had concluded, but it offered no clarity on the extremely rare reversal of interference.

The statement:

With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Texas 46-yard line and returned it to the Texas 9-yard line. Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down.

The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9-yard line.

While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.

The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures.

Ultimately, the decision to reverse the call was made on the field by referee Matt Loeffler. The flag was thrown by side judge Jesse Dupuy.

A less enraged Smart made a good point at his postgame press conference with reporters in a room near the Bulldogs’ locker room.

“We’ve set a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, you’ve got a chance to get your call reversed,” Smart said. “And that’s unfortunate because, to me, that’s dangerous. That’s not what we want. That’s not criticizing officials; that’s what happened.”

Beck: ‘I’m just off’

With three more interceptions Saturday, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck now has thrown eight in seven games. The fifth-year senior had only six in all 14 games last year and entered the 2024 season with eight in his career.

What’s the deal?

“I don’t think he’s doing anything different,” Smart said. “We don’t have some of the same guys, you know what I mean? He’s carrying a lot of that burden with him. I thought the offensive line played really good. I thought we ran the ball well. He had a lot of drops. Maybe without the drops, he doesn’t have as many interceptions.”

Georgia receivers had at least four drops Saturday, including two by Dillon Bell on the opening possession. Tight end Lawson Luckie had one thrown hard and high deflect off his hand to be intercepted by a defensive back two yards behind him. A wide-open London Humphreys dropped a well-thrown pass that would have gone for big yardage. Beck’s first one, intended for tight end Ben Yurosek, was thrown behind Yurosek, who possibly could have caught it.

Beck is as perplexed as anybody.

“I was just off it felt like the entire game,” Beck said. “I think the fourth quarter, it really started to kick in for the most part. But, I mean, I was just off, and that’s obviously really difficult. Not to say that games like that are going to happen, but you know, I can’t control everything. … I’ve got to go back and watch film, and I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to be better for this team.”

Heading into Game 8, Beck has completed 66% of 250 passes for 1,993 yards with 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Defense wreaks havoc

The Longhorns’ offense line recently was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award. The Bulldogs turned that into the “No Moore Award” in one game.

Georgia wreaked havoc on Texas’s vaunted line. The Bulldogs totaled 7 sacks and 8 quarterback hurries. Thanks in large part to the pressure they created on quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, the Bulldogs were able to produce four turnovers on three fumbles and an interception.

Georgia’s pressure package was helped considerably by the healthy return of defensive end Mykel Williams, who had two sacks Saturday. Slowed by an ankle injury in the season opener, Williams had single-digit snaps in the last two games and came into the game without a sack all season.

Saturday, he had two. And with Willams on one side of the field and Jalon Walker on the other playing inside linebacker, the Longhorns were guessing most of the night. Walker had 3 sacks to go with a game-high 8 tackles. Cornerback Daylen Everette added one, which forced a fumble, and outside linebacker Damon Wilson added an 11-yard sack.

“Our ability to win the line of scrimmage and stop the run, we were able to play confidently,” Smart said. “We left 1,000 plays on the back end. You’ve got to make plays on the back end. We’re not finishing plays and that’s frustrating.”

Special teams edge

As Smart predicted that special teams could be the difference in Saturday’s game, and the victorious Bulldogs certainly had the edge in that department.

The exemplary sophomore season of place-kicker Peyton Woodring continued. The Lafayette, Louisiana, native was good on three of his field goal attempts Saturday, from 33, 44, and 48 yards at Texas Memorial Stadium. That makes Woodring 12-of-13 for the season, with his only miss coming from 55 yards right before the halftime buzzer against Mississippi State on Oct. 12.

Woodring did have one major miscue Saturday. He apparently was asked to squib the kickoff to open the second half. Woodring mishit the ball and sent it directly into the arms of a front-line member of the Texas kickoff return team. The Longhorns would take over at the 45 and score eight plays later.

Georgia exceled everywhere else. Brett Thorson averaged 54 yards on four punts, Texas had minus-5 on punt-return yardage. Sophomore punt returner Anthony Evans had 21 yards on two opportunities. He was stuffed on one ill-advised kickoff return out of the end zone.

Atlanta RB stars for Gators

Making his first career start while filling in for injured senior Montrell Johnson, Florida freshman running back Jadan Baugh tied a school record with five touchdowns in the Gators 48-20 win over Kentucky Saturday.

Baugh, who prepped at Atlanta’s Columbia High, ran for 106 yards in the game. After scoring on 7- and 10- and 1-yard runs in the second quarter, the 6-foot, 227-pound back scored on two more 1-yard plunges in the second half to help the Gators improve to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.

After a bye this coming Saturday, Georgia and Florida will renew their 102-game rivalry in Jacksonville on Nov. 2.