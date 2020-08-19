BREAKING: Georgia football tickets go on sale, about 23,000 expected at home games

Leading donors will be able to buy tickets to all four of the home games. According to a chart included on the email, this is how it will break down:

Silver Circle members (who have donated $1 million or more over the years) and Magill Society members who have donated $250,000 or more will get four tickets for all four games.

Magill members who have given between $25,000 and $249,000 and Hartman Fund members who have given more than $5,000 will get four seats for two games.

All donors below the $5,000 mark will be eligible for four seats to one game.

Depending on how many donors decide to opt in, some of the season-ticket holders might not be accommodated. Donors will have one week to respond, or by Aug. 26.

The seats will be scattered throughout all sections of 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium in blocks of four with social-distancing space in between each. The locations likely will be different than donors are accustomed to in normal seasons.

Single tickets will be sold for $150 apiece, $75 of which is considered a donation. That total – a maximum of $2,400, or $600 a game – will be deducted from the amount that donors already contributed back in April.

Georgia is incentivizing donors (or those that choose to opt out) to donate their balance to the “COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund.” That fund will be used to defray the extra costs UGA is incurring for “mission-critical resources” for Georgia’s 550 athletes for things such as medical testing, technology and other special measure to combat the pandemic.

Those who contribute to the COVID-19 fund will be offered triple the priority points (per $1 donated) toward next year’s tickets. Those who opt-out and choose to be refunded will lose those points from their total score.

The donations are being solicited because UGA said in the email that it is in a “must-have mode” due to reduced revenue and extra expenditures expected as a result of health and safety precautions.

Georgia is expected to get about 10,000 tickets for the Nov. 7 game in Florida. Those will also be sold in blocks of four and will be determined purely on donor status. That determination will be made separate of the Bulldogs’ four home games.

Students also will receive a reduced ticket allotment for home games. UGA normally reserves 16,000 tickets per home game for students. They’re expected to get about 3,500 under the plan. It’s not yet known how it will be determined who gets them.

UGA will not offer any tickets road games. SEC teams are expected to get about 500 each, which will be used for visiting-team families.

Not everybody is sure whether they will attend Georgia’s home games. One Silver Circle member, which is Georgia’s highest donor level, said he hasn’t decided.

“I’m going to get my tickets but, until I see it and digest it, I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to be in a normal mode of operation. More than likely I’ll just take care of the younger people in our family.”