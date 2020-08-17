Georgia’s 2020 schedule released: Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama up early

After revealing earlier in the day Monday that the Bulldogs would open the season on the road against Arkansas on Sept. 26, Georgia learned that its home opener will be against Auburn on Oct. 3, it’s road game against the No. 3-ranked Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa was pushed to Week 4, it will still get an open date before playing Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, and the Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Vanderbilt on Dec. 5.

That’s assuming the season gets started and that there are no stoppages of play because of the coronavirus pandemic.