Georgia’s 2020 schedule released: Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama up early

The Georgia Bulldogs entered into the pandemic redo already knowing they had one of the SEC’s more challenging schedules, which included Alabama and Auburn from the West. After the SEC revealed the entirety of the new 10-game slate Monday, the Bulldogs’ path to a fourth consecutive conference championship game is clear.
After revealing earlier in the day Monday that the Bulldogs would open the season on the road against Arkansas on Sept. 26, Georgia learned that its home opener will be against Auburn on Oct. 3, it’s road game against the No. 3-ranked Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa was pushed to Week 4, it will still get an open date before playing Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 7, and the Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Vanderbilt on Dec. 5.
That’s assuming the season gets started and that there are no stoppages of play because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All and all, it appears to be a manageable lineup for the Bulldogs, who are favored to play in the SEC Championship game again this year. Their four opponents after the Florida game are all considered to be in the bottom half of their respective divisions.
A possible “trap game” for Georgia will be its Nov. 14 trip to Missouri. That comes the week after the Bulldogs’ annual matchup against the Gators in Jacksonville. The Tigers are under the direction of first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who is considered one of college football’s top minds.
Otherwise, Georgia will close against Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vandy the last month of the season, then would have a week off before the Dec. 19 SEC Championship game, if there are no postponements during the season.
In other games, Alabama-Auburn won’t play in the final game of the season as has been the case for decades. They’ll play instead on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 28) in Tuscaloosa.
Other marquee matchups include Alabama at LSU on Nov. 14 and Tennessee at Auburn on Nov. 21.
More to come.
NEW GEORGIA SCHEDULE
Sept. 26 at Arkansas
Oct. 3 AUBURN
Oct. 10 TENNESSEE
Oct. 17 at Alabama
Oct. 24 at Kentucky
Oct. 31 Open
Nov. 7 Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 14 at Missouri
Nov. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 28 at South Carolina
Dec. 5 VANDERBILT