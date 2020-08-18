Georgia fans await ticket-distribution plan as SEC releases attendance guidelines

The SEC stated that the schools will determine the number of fans that will be allowed to attend, but that it will have to be accordance with applicable state and local guidelines and it adheres to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations. That’s generally thought to be in the area of 25 percent.

In Georgia’s case, that would leave about 23,000 seats available for the four home games to be played in 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. How the Bulldogs would distribute tickets among a donor base that already has laid claim to 60,000 tickets, plus 16,000 students and the families of players is a matter of great interest to Georgia fans, who have yet to get official word from UGA about a distribution plan.”