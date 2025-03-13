Georgia football practice report: Getting a first look at the 2025 team

"We’ve got a lot of new players,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “It feels like more new players than ever before, which I think I say that every year. The numbers don’t say that it’s more new guys, but it certainly feels like that.”

Just looking at the team this year, it seems much younger. Nowhere is that more apparent than at outside linebacker. Quintavius Johnson and Kris Jones — who moved from inside linebacker — were the first two players going through drills. Both are second-year players, with Johnson only contributing on special teams last season.

Behind those two were freshmen Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon. Georgia is a long way from the days of having Nolan Smith and Robert Beal man the position now coached by Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

The youth on this team makes these spring practices all the more paramount. Georgia will have 15 this spring, wrapping things up on April 12 with G-Day.

Here are some additional observations from Georgia’s second practice of the spring: