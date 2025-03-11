Breaking: Uber at fault for sex trafficking of Georgia child, lawsuit says
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football to be without several contributors because of injury this spring

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) reacts after making an interception against Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond (not pictured) during the first quarter in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) reacts after making an interception against Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond (not pictured) during the first quarter in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
18 minutes ago

Georgia is accustomed at this point to being with some of its top players during spring practice, as many opt to have offseason surgeries.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced that the following players will be out or limited this spring because of injury: quarterback Ryan Montgomery, running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson, tight end Colton Heinrich, offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, defensive lineman Christen Miller, outside linebacker Gabe Harris, defensive back Jaylan Morgan and punter Brett Thorson.

Smart acknowledged there are a few players dealing with soft-tissue injuries coming out of offseason workouts. One of those players is cornerback Daylen Everette, who is limited because of a sports hernia repair.

Miller elected to pass on the NFL draft and return to Georgia for the 2025 season. He is thought to be one of the key leaders on Georgia’s defense this season.

Miller is Georgia’s most senior defensive lineman, in addition to being the most proven. He had 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last season for Georgia.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs

Miller did miss two games this past season because of a shoulder injury he suffered in November against UMass. He did return to play against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The defensive line is one of Georgia’s biggest positions of concern, as the Bulldogs were already having to replace Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Mykel Williams.

The absence of Miller should create more opportunities for Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Thomas, Nasir Johnson and incoming freshman Elijah Griffin.

ExploreTray Scott knows Georgia needs its former 5-star defensive linemen to ‘put action behind that potential’

In addition to Miller, Georgia already knew that offensive tackle Freeling will be limited this spring after he had shoulder surgery earlier in the offseason. Harris also is expected to be a key player for Georgia this season, as he is the most experienced outside linebacker on the team.

Montgomery and Morgan both carried in injuries from their high school careers, as they signed with Georgia’s 2025 class. Montgomery suffered a knee injury that cut his senior season short.

In total, five Georgia players are out with shoulder/labrum injuries.

With both Robinsons out, Branson is dealing with a knee injury while Roderick recovers from a broken ankle, expect Chauncey Bowens and Bo Walker to have bigger roles this spring.

Georgia defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will be limited this spring as he recovers from a foot injury.

Thorson suffered his injury in the SEC Championship game. Drew Miller stepped in as the team’s punter in the loss to Notre Dame.

Georgia begins spring practice Tuesday and concludes April 12 with G-Day.

Georgia football injury report

  • Ryan Montgomery — ACL
  • Branson Robinson — PCL
  • Roderick Robinson — ankle
  • Colton Heinrich — labrum
  • Monroe Freeling — labrum
  • Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne — foot (limited)
  • Daylen Everette — hernia (limited)
  • Christen Miller — labrum
  • Gabe Harris — labrum
  • Brett Thorson — ACL/MCL
  • Jaylan Morgan — labrum

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) runs after a catch during the second half against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

These Georgia Bulldogs are poised to emerge as standouts after spring practice

The 15 spring practices will give players a great opportunity to show what they could possibly do.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

Walker is projected to go higher in some mock drafts. The Falcons pick 15th overall.

3 big questions facing Georgia football as spring practice nears

The Latest

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) makes a catch for a first down during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-13 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart: Georgia’s Colbie Young has been cleared to return following suspension

22m ago

Georgia legend David Pollack asks for prayers as wife battles brain cancer

These Georgia Bulldogs are poised to emerge as standouts after spring practice

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.