Georgia football player arrested on weapons charges

ATHENS -- Georgia football player Nyland Green is currently incarcerated in Athens-Clarke County Jail on weapons charges.
A freshman cornerback from Covington, Green was booked on three felony charges and two misdemeanors. According to jail records, two of the felonies are for having a weapon in a school zone and the other is for criminal damage to property. The two misdemeanors are both for reckless conduct.
The arrest was made by University of Georgia Police. Green was booked at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday.
No bond has been set on the weapons charges, so Green will have to remain in jail until there is. The other three charges carry a total of $7,000 in bonds.
A person with knowledge of the incident says the weapon was a “BB gun.” However, police have not filed a report.
Green is a freshman who signed with the Bulldogs out of Newton County High School last December. He was rated a 5-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 4 cornerback in the nation. He record two tackles while playing in three games against UAB, Vanderbilt, and Charleston Southern.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
