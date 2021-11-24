ajc logo
X

Georgia football player arrested on weapons charges

Georgia defensive back Nyland Green (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Caption
Georgia defensive back Nyland Green (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Credit: Tony Walsh

Credit: Tony Walsh

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

ATHENS -- Georgia football player Nyland Green is currently incarcerated in Athens-Clarke County Jail on weapons charges.

A freshman cornerback from Covington, Green was booked on three felony charges and two misdemeanors. According to jail records, two of the felonies are for having a weapon in a school zone and the other is for criminal damage to property. The two misdemeanors are both for reckless conduct.

The arrest was made by University of Georgia Police. Green was booked at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday.

No bond has been set on the weapons charges, so Green will have to remain in jail until there is. The other three charges carry a total of $7,000 in bonds.

A person with knowledge of the incident says the weapon was a “BB gun.” However, police have not filed a report.

Green is a freshman who signed with the Bulldogs out of Newton County High School last December. He was rated a 5-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 4 cornerback in the nation. He record two tackles while playing in three games against UAB, Vanderbilt, and Charleston Southern.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

About the Author

ajc.com

Chip Towers
Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
No. 1 Georgia not part of playoff rankings shakeup
13h ago
Bulldogs lose to Northwestern in New Jersey tournament
14h ago
Georgia’s Tom Crean seeks 400th win
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top