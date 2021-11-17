ajc logo
Adam Anderson to be released on bond following hearing

Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19) gets set to rush the pass during the Bulldogs’ game against Arkansas on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19) gets set to rush the pass during the Bulldogs’ game against Arkansas on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGA

Georgia Bulldogs
34 minutes ago

Adam Anderson, a senior outside linebacker at Georgia, will be released on $25,000 bond following a hearing Wednesday at the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court.

Anderson, from Rome, has been incarcerated in the Athens-Clarke County jail on rape charges since his arrest on Nov. 10. Anderson, who has denied the charge through his attorney, will remain indefinitely suspended from the team he has been a part of since signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in 2018.

Athens-Clarke County police issued an arrest warrant for Anderson on Nov. 9 after a 13-day investigation. A 21-year-old woman filed a report with police on Oct. 29 alleging she was raped by Anderson earlier that morning at a South Milledge Avenue address in Athens.

MORE TO COME. PLEASE RETURN FOR UPDATES.

Chip Towers
Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

