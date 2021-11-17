Adam Anderson to be released on bond following hearing

Anderson, from Rome, has been incarcerated in the Athens-Clarke County jail on rape charges since his arrest on Nov. 10. Anderson, who has denied the charge through his attorney, will remain indefinitely suspended from the team he has been a part of since signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in 2018.

Athens-Clarke County police issued an arrest warrant for Anderson on Nov. 9 after a 13-day investigation. A 21-year-old woman filed a report with police on Oct. 29 alleging she was raped by Anderson earlier that morning at a South Milledge Avenue address in Athens.