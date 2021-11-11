ajc logo
Georgia football player Adam Anderson arrested on rape charge

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tries to catch up to Florida running back Dameon Pierce on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tries to catch up to Florida running back Dameon Pierce on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

ATHENS -- Georgia football player Adam Anderson has been arrested by Athens-Clarke County police and charged with rape. According to his lawyer, the senior from Rome voluntarily surrendered to authorities Wednesday night.

According to records, Anderson was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Currently there is no bond.

Anderson’s arrest came 13 days after police opened an investigation into rape allegations reported to them by a 21-year-old woman.

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court,” Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, said in an email sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday. “He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson may be in jail for a while. He will be brought before a magistrate judge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Athens. However, a magistrate does not have the authority to set a bond in a rape case.

That means Anderson’s lawyer will have to petition for a bond in Superior Court, which can happen only after the case is assigned to a judge and given a hearing date. It’s possible that the prosecution could consent to a bond, but not likely.

Anderson, a star outside linebacker for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, has been under investigation by Athens police since Oct. 29. That’s the day that a woman went to an east Athens police precinct to report that she had been raped by Anderson sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. that day.

That report was taken by police at 2:37 p.m. Anderson flew to Jacksonville with the team later that afternoon. The police report states that Anderson was not contacted at that point.

Anderson played for the Bulldogs in their 34-7 win over Florida on Oct. 30. UGA officials said this week that neither coach Kirby Smart nor anybody from the athletic association was aware of the investigation until Nov. 1, when they were sent a copy of the police report from UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office (EOO).

At least three other Georgia football players have been questioned by police during the investigation, according to Sadow.

Anderson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities since Nov. 1, according to UGA. He did not attend Georgia’s 43-6 win over Missouri this past Saturday.

“The Athletic Association has no additional comment as it is an ongoing legal and university disciplinary matter,” a UGA spokesman said.

Anderson remains a UGA student enrolled on athletic scholarship, though he obviously cannot attend classes. However, the university could choose to hold a hearing in which sanctions are levied ranging from restrictions up to expulsion. Any such actions would be administered by the EOO.

No other public records were available Wednesday night.

Chip Towers
Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

