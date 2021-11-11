Georgia football player Adam Anderson arrested on rape charge

That means Anderson’s lawyer will have to petition for a bond in Superior Court, which can happen only after the case is assigned to a judge and given a hearing date. It’s possible that the prosecution could consent to a bond, but not likely.

Anderson, a star outside linebacker for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, has been under investigation by Athens police since Oct. 29. That’s the day that a woman went to an east Athens police precinct to report that she had been raped by Anderson sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. that day.

That report was taken by police at 2:37 p.m. Anderson flew to Jacksonville with the team later that afternoon. The police report states that Anderson was not contacted at that point.

Anderson played for the Bulldogs in their 34-7 win over Florida on Oct. 30. UGA officials said this week that neither coach Kirby Smart nor anybody from the athletic association was aware of the investigation until Nov. 1, when they were sent a copy of the police report from UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office (EOO).

At least three other Georgia football players have been questioned by police during the investigation, according to Sadow.

Anderson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities since Nov. 1, according to UGA. He did not attend Georgia’s 43-6 win over Missouri this past Saturday.

“The Athletic Association has no additional comment as it is an ongoing legal and university disciplinary matter,” a UGA spokesman said.

Anderson remains a UGA student enrolled on athletic scholarship, though he obviously cannot attend classes. However, the university could choose to hold a hearing in which sanctions are levied ranging from restrictions up to expulsion. Any such actions would be administered by the EOO.

No other public records were available Wednesday night.