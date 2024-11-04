Georgia football injury update: The latest on Trevor Etienne’s status

Etienne is Georgia’s leading running back this season, recording 453 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 130 yards.

With Etienne out, Georgia turned to Nate Frazier to be the team’s leading ball carrier. He had 19 carries on Saturday for 82 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got to show confidence in him and play because a back can’t make it through this league trying to do it by himself,” Smart said of Frazier on Saturday. “He is not shy of contact. But he’s got to get vertical and not try to outrun everything to the sideline.”

Etienne is not the only injured running back at this time, as the Bulldogs have also been without Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Branson Robinson missed the last two games with an MCL injury he suffered against Mississippi State. Roderick Robinson has not played in a game this year as he deals with a toe injury.

Georgia was also without Anthony Evans, the team’s punt returner. Smart added that he was hopeful to get Smael Mondon, Roderick Robinson and Evans back healthy.

“Anthony’s dealing with a little bit of a hamstring. So we’re hopeful to get him back,” Smart said on Saturday. “It happened late last week. So it’s why we train multiple guys to be able to return the ball. Malaki (Starks) became the next guy, and kickoff it became Cash.”

Georgia takes on Ole Miss Saturday at 3:30 p.m.