Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football injury update: The latest on Trevor Etienne’s status

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs against Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges (7) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs against Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges (7) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on running back Trevor Etienne, who left Saturday’s game with a rib injury.

“Etienne, I feel good about,” Smart said. “He felt good yesterday. I don’t know a lot till we get out there and practice today. The big thing is his ability to sustain and deal with the pain.

“He’s a tough kid.”

Etienne is Georgia’s leading running back this season, recording 453 yards and 7 touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 130 yards.

With Etienne out, Georgia turned to Nate Frazier to be the team’s leading ball carrier. He had 19 carries on Saturday for 82 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got to show confidence in him and play because a back can’t make it through this league trying to do it by himself,” Smart said of Frazier on Saturday. “He is not shy of contact. But he’s got to get vertical and not try to outrun everything to the sideline.”

Etienne is not the only injured running back at this time, as the Bulldogs have also been without Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Branson Robinson missed the last two games with an MCL injury he suffered against Mississippi State. Roderick Robinson has not played in a game this year as he deals with a toe injury.

Georgia was also without Anthony Evans, the team’s punt returner. Smart added that he was hopeful to get Smael Mondon, Roderick Robinson and Evans back healthy.

“Anthony’s dealing with a little bit of a hamstring. So we’re hopeful to get him back,” Smart said on Saturday. “It happened late last week. So it’s why we train multiple guys to be able to return the ball. Malaki (Starks) became the next guy, and kickoff it became Cash.”

Georgia takes on Ole Miss Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trevor Etienne injury update: ‘It really hurt him that he couldn’t continue’
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero ruled out for first half of game against Florida
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia’s Trevor Etienne ‘excited’ to face Florida, his former team
Placeholder Image

Madison Keel/UGAAA

Injured Georgia football defensive lineman out for rest of the season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia football favored by less than a field goal against Ole Miss2h ago
Sanford Stadium gets first night game of the season for Georgia-Tennessee
4-star prospect flips commitment from Georgia Tech to Georgia Bulldogs
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance holds rally in Cobb as Election Day approaches: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Jacksonville officials to release bodycam videos from Georgia-Florida game2h ago