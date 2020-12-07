Bulldogs WR Trey Blount is transferring

ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Trey Blount is seeking a transfer.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior from Atlanta entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday, the AJC has learned. Blount played in three games this season and got his first career start against Kentucky. He played in 35 games over the last four seasons with the Bulldogs, primarily on special teams. As a wideout, he’ll leave with four catches for 52 yards in his career.
Blount will graduate from Georgia with a degree in sport management later this month. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s extension approved earlier this season.
Blount was a star wideout at Pace Academy, where he earned a consensus 4-star recruiting ranking while catching 59 passes for 1,045 yards over his final two seasons. He played in all 28 games for the Bulldogs his first two seasons as a special-teams starter, and had three catches for 39 yards his sophomore year. He played in just four games last season to preserve his redshirt status.
It’s unknown at this time if Blount will stick with the Bulldogs for their final two games of the regular season. Georgia is scheduled to play at Missouri on Saturday (Noon, SEC Network) and at home Dec. 19 against Vanderbilt.
Quarterback D’Wan Mathis announced his intention to transfer last week.