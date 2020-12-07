Bulldogs WR Trey Blount is transferring

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior from Atlanta entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday, the AJC has learned. Blount played in three games this season and got his first career start against Kentucky. He played in 35 games over the last four seasons with the Bulldogs, primarily on special teams. As a wideout, he’ll leave with four catches for 52 yards in his career.

Blount will graduate from Georgia with a degree in sport management later this month. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s extension approved earlier this season.