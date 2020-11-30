Georgia Bulldogs bid farewell to QB D’Wan Mathis

It certainly can’t be said that the Bulldogs didn’t give Mathis a fair shot. UGA discovered that Mathis had a cyst in his sinus cavity in May of 2019, and he immediately underwent surgery to have it removed. Mathis redshirted while he recovered last season, then was cleared to participate in spring practice in a non-contact capacity. Spring practice subsequently got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mathis received full medical clearance to play over the summer, and competed with graduate transfer Jamie Newman, Daniels, Bennett and freshman Carson Beck in preseason camp. After Newman opted out of the season, Mathis earned the starting job for the Bulldogs’ opener against Arkansas.

Things did not go well against the Razorbacks, and Mathis was replaced by Bennett after six fruitless offensive possessions. Bennett led Georgia to a come-from-behind victory and then started the next five games.

Mathis played at the end of Georgia’s blowout win over Auburn, then relieved an injured Bennett in the Florida game. In total, he appeared in four games, completing 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also had 18 rushing attempts for 17 yards.

Mathis’ Georgia teammates understand his decision.

“I was close to D’Wan, and me and him had several conversations about it,” said senior tight end Tre’ McKitty, who came to Georgia as a graduate transfer from Florida State. “You know, it’s kind of like the opt-out thing, guys have to make decisions that are best for their future. I had to do the same thing, making a decision that was best for my future, and I just think he’s doing the same thing.”

Said senior wideout Demetris Robertson: “Everyone has different situations. He has to do what’s best for himself and his future. I mean, I wish him the best of luck and does great things.”

Somewhat ironically, Mathis was at UGA only because quarterback Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State after the 2018 season. Mathis was an Ohio State commitment at the time, and the 4-star prospect decided instead to sign with Georgia after the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship.

Smart emphasized that Mathis will leave without any ill will from the Bulldogs.

“He has handled everything first class,” Smart said. “Every conversation he’s had with me has been the right way. He did not want to be a distraction for the team.”

With Mathis gone, Georgia is now left with three scholarship quarterbacks. The Bulldogs also are currently holding a commitment from 5-star quarterback prospect Brock Vandagriff of Bogart.