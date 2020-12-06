X

Bulldogs’ makeup date at Missouri gets early kickoff

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels throws for some of his 401 yards against Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs | 10 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia will have a game this week.

The SEC on Sunday announced Georgia’s road game at Missouri will have a Noon kickoff Saturday, Dec. 12, leading off a triple-header of makeup action on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs’ game will be followed by Tennessee at Vanderbilt in the afternoon and Auburn at Mississippi State in primetime.

Georgia’s game in Columbia, Mo., was originally slated for Nov. 14. It was postponed as a result of a COVID-19 infection and subsequent quarantine requirements within the Tigers’ program.

Georgia still has one more game on the schedule. Georgia’s final home game against Vanderbilt was supposed to kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday. It, too, was postponed and moved to Dec. 19.

