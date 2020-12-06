Bulldogs’ makeup date at Missouri gets early kickoff

The SEC on Sunday announced Georgia’s road game at Missouri will have a Noon kickoff Saturday, Dec. 12, leading off a triple-header of makeup action on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs’ game will be followed by Tennessee at Vanderbilt in the afternoon and Auburn at Mississippi State in primetime.

Georgia’s game in Columbia, Mo., was originally slated for Nov. 14. It was postponed as a result of a COVID-19 infection and subsequent quarantine requirements within the Tigers’ program.