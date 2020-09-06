Georgia Bulldogs put words into action off the field

“Just trying to figure out what the best way to make an impact is,” Stafford told ESPN. “We’ve done some work here in the Detroit area and wanted to do some work back where we spent our college years. Obviously, Georgia was thinking about starting this program, and we were obviously extremely happy to be a part of it.”

It’s not as though Georgia players weren’t doing anything before. The Bulldogs already had been volunteering regularly with the Northeast Georgia Food Bank and a few other local charities the last several years. And they have always spoken on the regular with elementary and middle-school children at schools, which they are continuing this semester via Zoom calls by position groups.

But Smart said the Bulldogs are planning even more altruistic efforts in the near future.

“It’s something our kids were expressing the day after the NBA boycotts,” Smart said during a video conference call with reporters Saturday. “So many of them wanted to use their platform – “there’s more we can do, Coach” – and use their impact more and make change. And you make change with action.”

Encouraging players to speak up might seem a bit counterintuitive for Smart. He has exerted much energy his four-plus years in Athens to keep his players and coaches quiet. He has closely followed the Nick Saban “one voice, one message” communication plan. That is, he does not allow assistant coaches to talk to the media (with the exception of the coordinators at the beginning of each preseason camp), freshmen are never allowed to be interviewed, even if they’re major contributors on the field of play, and only team members of the coach-appointed leadership committee are made available at regularly-scheduled media events.

Smart has also been restrictive of what players are allowed to post on their personal social media channels during his tenure. Senior linebacker Monty Rice pointed that out with a Twitter message he posted online after some UGA players were told to delete their comments about the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“When we agreed with them on playing (football during the pandemic), it was no problem for us to speak up. But when we speak up on this BS going on, it’s ‘shut up and tackle!’” Rice wrote.

The next day, Georgia coaches and players met to discuss the situation. The Blacks Lives Matter movement and other social injustice causes that are being discussed and protested on college campuses appear to have changed Smart’s tune in that regard. Now, he says, Georgia players are encouraged to speak their minds in public forums.

“I think the most important thing is for our players to be heard and to be understood,” Smart said Saturday. “We believe in education and action. We want to educate our players every way possible in the proper ways for them to take action and for them to understand how they can bring about change.”

Change definitely appears afoot at Georgia.