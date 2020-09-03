Todd Gurley’s foundation partners with UGA on several initiatives

Falcons running back Todd Gurley has entered into a strategic alliance with the University of Georgia Athletic Association to work across athletics on education, social justice and community relations through his M.A.D.E. (Make a Difference Every Day) foundation.
“Athens is my second home, and playing for the Falcons will allow me to spend more time there,” Gurley said in a statement released by UGA. “UGA fans embraced me as a young man, and that support has stayed with me throughout my time in the NFL. I am looking forward to getting to know the students and alumni, and making a difference in the community that has meant so much to me.”
Gurley, who helped turn the Los Angeles Rams into Super Bowl contenders and signed with the Falcons in free agency this offseason, went to Georgia and earned All-SEC honors in 2012 and 2013.
He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams with the 10th pick in the 2015 draft. He went on to win the NFL’s rookie of the year award and was the NFL’s offensive player of the year after the 2017 season. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LII, which was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Grateful 🙏🏾 @universityofga @OfficialMadeFDN pic.twitter.com/OhUKUH6DgY— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) September 3, 2020
