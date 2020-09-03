Todd Gurley’s foundation partners with UGA on several initiatives

“Athens is my second home, and playing for the Falcons will allow me to spend more time there,” Gurley said in a statement released by UGA. “UGA fans embraced me as a young man, and that support has stayed with me throughout my time in the NFL. I am looking forward to getting to know the students and alumni, and making a difference in the community that has meant so much to me.”

Gurley, who helped turn the Los Angeles Rams into Super Bowl contenders and signed with the Falcons in free agency this offseason, went to Georgia and earned All-SEC honors in 2012 and 2013.