Matthew Stafford, Kirby Smart donate $500K to start social justice initiative at UGA

Stafford, who starred for the Bulldogs from 2006-08, was listed as the 10th highest paid athlete in the world by Forbes Magazine in 2018. The Detroit Lions made Stafford the first pick of the 2009 NFL draft. In 11 seasons since then, Stafford has earned $211 million in salary from the Lions. He is due to make another $51.3 million over the next three years. He also earns millions in endorsements.

Stafford has passed for 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions. He was the fourth quarterback in NFL history to for more than 5,000 yards in a season and holds the NFL record for the most comeback wins in a season, recording eight in the 2016 NFL season. In 2017, he signed a $135-million contract extension with the Lions, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.

Smart, who played safety for the Bulldogs from 1995-98, is the seventh highest-paid coach in college football, according to USA Today. He’ll make $6.8 million this year, according to the terms of a seven-year, $49 million contract he signed in 2018. He has been Georgia’s football coach since 2016. The Bulldogs have gone 44-12 and won one SEC championship during his tenure.