Georgia Bulldogs back on top in recruiting

“What my decision came down to was just the place like I felt would get me to the ultimate goal of playing in the NFL,” Bolden said while reading a statement when he met the press. “It is not about the NFL or facilities for me. It is about relationships and development. I prayed with my family and with the help of my family, I’m going to start my future off with staying home. So I chose the ‘Dawgs. Go ‘Dawgs.”

Among those Buford signees was Dylan Raiola, a 5-star quarterback who had been committed to the Bulldogs for eight months. However, Raiola flipped to Nebraska two days earlier and confirmed that decision by signing with Cornhuskers on Wednesday.

But Bolden’s flip for the story of the day in college recruiting. His addition gave Georgia 28 signees – so far – in its 2024 class and further tightened the Bulldogs’ grip on the consensus No. 1 national ranking in recruiting, according to 247Sports’ compilation. He is the fourth 5-star in the class.

Bolden was icing on Georgia’s cake. Based on the metric that 247Sports uses, the Bulldogs had locked up the No. 1 class by noon Wednesday. By then, they had the signed paperwork in-hand of the other 27 prospects. That included the nation’s No. 1-rated cornerback in Ellis Robinson of Bradenton, Florida.; the No. 1 linebacker in Justin Williams of Conroe, Texas; the top-rated safety (Bolden); and the No. 1 punter in Drew Miller of Mediapolis, Iowa.

All told, Georgia landed the No. 1-ranked players in the states of New Jersey (defensive lineman Jordan Thomas), Tennessee (defensive back Ondre Evans) and Virginia (linebacker Chris Cole) and four other players rated No. 2 in their respective states.

There is no trophy for such an accomplishment. It does, however, deliver the message that, despite missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in two years and losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs are not about the plunge over a metaphorical cliff into a lake of obscurity. So, Georgia’s magical run under coach Kirby Smart might not be over quite yet.

“Georgia fan: The moment you need to legitimately start worrying about your program is the moment you read the headline that says your coach is leaving,” 247Sports college football analyst Josh Pate said. “It’s Kirby Smart deciding he’s either retiring or going to the NFL. Until that happens, you’ll be fine.”

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they have not quite overtaken Nick Saban’s Alabama program as the proverbial kings of college football. As always, the Crimson Tide hung with Georgia on the recruiting trail Wednesday. Alabama is sitting at No. 2 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, a mere 18.84 points behind and with four fewer signees. And, of course, there remains another signing period that starts in February, and the NCAA’s transfer portal remains open through the New Year.

So, the SEC’s top two programs continue to battle it out for talent, and they’re currently neck-in-neck by every measure. Should 2024 rankings remain as they were Wednesday, it will be the eighth time in the last nine years that either Georgia or Bama has finished with the nation’s No. 1 ranking in recruiting and the fourth time they were 1 and 2.

Examining the nine recruiting classes Smart has signed his eight years at Georgia, Alabama has finished No. 1 five times and second three times. This is the Bulldogs’ third No. 1 class and they’ve finished second twice, including last year. The average national ranking for the two schools over that span is 2.11 for Alabama and 2.55 for Georgia. On both counts, though, that is best in the country – by far.

So, technically, the Bulldogs haven’t fully caught up with the Tide recruiting-wise. The real issue is getting past Bama on the field. With their 27-24 win over then No. 1-ranked Georgia in 2023 SEC Championship game Dec. 2, Saban and the Crimson Tide improved to 4-0 against the Bulldogs in the conference championship game. Moreover, the defeat knocked Georgia out of the college football’s final four.

No. 4 Alabama will play No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (12-1) fell to No. 6 and will face No. 5 FSU in the Orange Bowl.

With both team’s returning their starting quarterbacks next season, Alabama and Georgia seem to be on a collision course again in 2024.