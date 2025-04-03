Georgia basketball lands first transfer-portal commitment in former Cal standout Jeremiah Wilkinson

Mike White and the Georgia basketball program have landed their first transfer portal commitment of the cycle, adding Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson.
Wilkinson announced his commitment via Instagram.
Wilkinson is a 6-foot-1 guard who originally is from Powder Springs. At Cal last season, he averaged 15.1 points per game and won ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors. He also led Cal in made 3-pointers with 60.
Wilkinson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Adding a guard like Wilkinson should help offset some of the transfer portal losses Georgia has sustained thus far. The Bulldogs have had Silas Demary Jr., De’Shayne Montgomery and RJ Godfrey all go into the transfer portal at this point.
Georgia also is expected to see freshman Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft, and guards Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew exhausted their eligibility.
The Bulldogs broke through this season under Mike White, going 20-13 and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs’ stay in the NCAA Tournament was short, ending with an 89-68 loss to Gonzaga.
White knows the next challenge is building a sustainable program that can make the NCAA Tournament with regularity.
“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,” White said following the loss to Gonzaga. “I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”
Georgia will be bringing in three high school signees, adding Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stagg, and Jackson McVey.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Key injury leaves Georgia Bulldogs focused on developing young offensive linemen
If the group is to improve, it largely will be on the young players to take on a larger role.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?
A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.
Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections
Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.
Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport
TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.