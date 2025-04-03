Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia basketball lands first transfer-portal commitment in former Cal standout Jeremiah Wilkinson

Georgia head coach Mike White reacts to a call by an official during their game against Grand Canyon in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament at State Farm Arena, Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 73-68. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia head coach Mike White reacts to a call by an official during their game against Grand Canyon in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament at State Farm Arena, Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 73-68. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
4 minutes ago

Mike White and the Georgia basketball program have landed their first transfer portal commitment of the cycle, adding Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson.

Wilkinson announced his commitment via Instagram.

Wilkinson is a 6-foot-1 guard who originally is from Powder Springs. At Cal last season, he averaged 15.1 points per game and won ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors. He also led Cal in made 3-pointers with 60.

Wilkinson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Adding a guard like Wilkinson should help offset some of the transfer portal losses Georgia has sustained thus far. The Bulldogs have had Silas Demary Jr., De’Shayne Montgomery and RJ Godfrey all go into the transfer portal at this point.

Georgia also is expected to see freshman Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft, and guards Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew exhausted their eligibility.

The Bulldogs broke through this season under Mike White, going 20-13 and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs’ stay in the NCAA Tournament was short, ending with an 89-68 loss to Gonzaga.

White knows the next challenge is building a sustainable program that can make the NCAA Tournament with regularity.

“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,” White said following the loss to Gonzaga. “I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”

Georgia will be bringing in three high school signees, adding Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stagg, and Jackson McVey.

