Georgia basketball lands first transfer-portal commitment in former Cal standout Jeremiah Wilkinson

Wilkinson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Adding a guard like Wilkinson should help offset some of the transfer portal losses Georgia has sustained thus far. The Bulldogs have had Silas Demary Jr., De’Shayne Montgomery and RJ Godfrey all go into the transfer portal at this point.

Georgia also is expected to see freshman Asa Newell declare for the NBA draft, and guards Tyrin Lawrence and Dakota Leffew exhausted their eligibility.

The Bulldogs broke through this season under Mike White, going 20-13 and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs’ stay in the NCAA Tournament was short, ending with an 89-68 loss to Gonzaga.

White knows the next challenge is building a sustainable program that can make the NCAA Tournament with regularity.

“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,” White said following the loss to Gonzaga. “I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”

Georgia will be bringing in three high school signees, adding Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stagg, and Jackson McVey.