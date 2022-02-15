Surgery sidelines Georgia star TE Brock Bowers for spring

The Bulldogs typically have several players undergo labrum surgeries every offseason. Junior linebacker Nakobe Dean underwent the procedure last year and missed spring ball, but was able to return for preseason camp and put together an All-America season.

Bowers burst on the scene as a true freshman last season. After Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick were sidelined with foot injuries early in preseason camp, Bowers took over and started all 15 games for the Bulldogs. He finished the season with 56 catches for 882 yards and established a Georgia record with 13 touchdown receptions. He had also had a rushing TD.

Bowers was named national freshman of the year by The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Maxwell Football Club. He was also named first-team All-America and All-SEC.

Once again, Georgia is loaded at tight end. In addition to Bowers, the 6-7, 265-pound Washington has returned for his junior season. The Bulldogs also have Ryland Goede and Brett Seither at the position and signed the nation’s No. 2 tight end in Oscar Delp of West Forsyth this year.

