ajc logo
X

Georgia-Auburn: TV, online, radio information

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia plays host to Auburn and its coach, Bryan Harsin, who is feeling the heat from the wrath of many Auburn fans. Some people speculate that a bad performance by the Tigers on Saturday would mean the curtain comes down on Harsin’s time at Auburn.

With their coach on the hot seat, the Tigers could come into the game wanting to fight for him, but that attitude doesn’t always make a team dangerous. After all, there’s usually a good reason for why every coach is on the hot seat – his team at least isn’t playing well and maybe isn’t very good.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 2 Georgia 5-0 (2-0 SEC), Auburn 3-2 (1-1)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Tom McCarthy will handle play-by-play, with Rick Neuheisel as the analyst and Sherree Burruss as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling play-by-play, and Ryan Leaf will be the analyst, with no sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81.

ExploreWeek 6 college football schedule: How to watch all 57 FBS games

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJ Mast

Falcons sign lineman Christopher Hinton to practice squad 3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech

Seeking more room, Georgia Tech volleyball testing out McCamish Pavilion
6h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts out with hamstring injury
4h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
1h ago
The Latest

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will be seeing red vs. Auburn
33m ago
Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse more than a TikTok star
1h ago
5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
1h ago
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
5h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top