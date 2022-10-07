Georgia-Auburn: TV, online, radio information

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 2 Georgia 5-0 (2-0 SEC), Auburn 3-2 (1-1)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Tom McCarthy will handle play-by-play, with Rick Neuheisel as the analyst and Sherree Burruss as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling play-by-play, and Ryan Leaf will be the analyst, with no sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81.