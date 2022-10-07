Georgia-Auburn: TV, online, radio information

Georgia plays host to Auburn and its coach, Bryan Harsin, who is feeling the heat from the wrath of many Auburn fans. Some people speculate that a bad performance by the Tigers on Saturday would mean the curtain comes down on Harsin’s time at Auburn.
With their coach on the hot seat, the Tigers could come into the game wanting to fight for him, but that attitude doesn’t always make a team dangerous. After all, there’s usually a good reason for why every coach is on the hot seat – his team at least isn’t playing well and maybe isn’t very good.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 8
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 2 Georgia 5-0 (2-0 SEC), Auburn 3-2 (1-1)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Tom McCarthy will handle play-by-play, with Rick Neuheisel as the analyst and Sherree Burruss as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast by Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling play-by-play, and Ryan Leaf will be the analyst, with no sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81.
