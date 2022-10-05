ajc logo
Week 6 college football schedule: How to watch all 57 FBS games

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Wednesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

The changes to the schedule brought about as Hurricane Ian was headed toward Florida also will affect one game this week. The SMU-Central Florida game that was moved from Saturday to Sunday last weekend ultimately was moved to Wednesday night.

This week’s schedule features three head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA and No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas. Overall, 20 games include a ranked team.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Wednesday, Oct. 5

7 p.m., SMU at Central Florida, ESPN2 (rescheduled from Week 5)

» Friday, Oct. 7

7 p.m., Nebraska at Rutgers, FS1

7:30 p.m., Houston at Memphis, ESPN2

10:30 p.m., Colorado State at Nevada, FS1

10:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at San Jose State, CBS Network

» Saturday, Oct. 8

ACC

Noon, Louisville at Virginia, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Pitt, ACC Network

4 p.m., Duke at Georgia Tech, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in Georgia)

4 p.m., North Carolina at Miami, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Army at No. 15 Wake Forest, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

7:30 p.m., No. 5 Clemson at Boston College, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Florida State at No. 14 N.C. State, ACC Network

American Athletic

2:30 p.m., South Florida at No. 24 Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Tulane, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., Tulsa at Navy, CBS Sports Network

Big 12

Noon, No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas, FS1

Noon, Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State, FS1

7:30 p.m., No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPNU

Big Ten

Noon, No. 4 Michigan at Indiana, Fox

Noon, Purdue at Maryland, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

4 p.m., No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

7:30 p.m., Iowa at Illinois, Big Ten Network

Conference USA

3:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium

6 p.m., Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Connecticut at Florida International, ESPN3

7 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech, ESPN-Plus

MAC

Noon, Buffalo at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus

Noon, Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, CBS Network

2 p.m., Akron at Ohio, ESPN3

3:30 p.m., Ball State at Central Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Kent State at Miami (Ohio), ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Toledo at Northern Illinois, ESPN-Plus

Mountain West

7 p.m., Air Force at Utah State, FS1

7 p.m., Wyoming at New Mexico, CBS Network

9:45 p.m., Fresno State at Boise State, FS1

10:30 p.m., Hawaii at San Diego State, CBS Network

Pac-12

3:30 p.m., No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA, Fox

4 p.m., No. 21 Washington at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks

7:30 p.m., Washington State at No. 6 USC, Fox

9 p.m., No. 12 Oregon at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks

11 p.m., Oregon State at Stanford, ESPN

SEC

Noon, Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State, SEC Network

Noon, Missouri at Florida, ESPNU

Noon, No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Auburn at No. 2 Georgia, CBS

4 p.m., No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky, SEC Network

8 p.m., Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama, CBS

Sun Belt

2 p.m., Georgia Southern at Georgia State, ESPN3

7 p.m., Appalachian State at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., James Madison at Arkansas State, NFL Network

7 p.m., Southern Mississippi at Troy, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

3:30 p.m., Liberty at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Connecticut at Florida International, ESPN3

7:30 p.m., No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas), NBC

7:30 p.m., Army at No. 15 Wake Forest, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

