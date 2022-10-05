Week 6 college football schedule: How to watch all 57 FBS games

The changes to the schedule brought about as Hurricane Ian was headed toward Florida also will affect one game this week. The SMU-Central Florida game that was moved from Saturday to Sunday last weekend ultimately was moved to Wednesday night.

This week’s schedule features three head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA and No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas. Overall, 20 games include a ranked team.