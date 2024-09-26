Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia adds two receivers to availability report, provides update on Mykel Williams

Georgia's Mykel Williams (13) goes against the blocking of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Corey Robinson II (55) during their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — The SEC published Georgia’s first availability report for Saturday’s game against Alabama, providing an update on injured defensive linemen Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall and Warren Brinson.

Williams is listed as questionable, as is Hall. Brinson was given a probable designation.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on these three following Tuesday’s practice.

“Jordan’s still pushing through,” Smart said. “But yeah, feel good about Warren. Mykel is gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get into practice.”

Hall has not yet played in a game this season, while Brinson and Williams both picked up injuries in the season-opening win over Clemson. Brinson is dealing with a lower leg injury, while Williams picked up an ankle sprain.

Brinson has been able to practice this week, while Williams made some progress on Tuesday.

“Mykel has been able to do a little bit,” Smart said. “I still don’t know the timeline on Mykel. He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today. It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things.”

Having all three linemen would be huge for Georgia as it faces Alabama’s standout offensive line.

Also added to the report was wide receiver London Humphreys. According to a report from Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald, Humphreys has mononucleosis. He has two catches for 63 yards this season. He has been ruled out

Wide receiver Sacovie White was listed as questionable. Smart did not provide an update on White on Tuesday.

Georgia will also be without guard Tate Ratledge, as he had Tightrope surgery on his ankle after sustaining an injury in Georgia’s 13-12 win over Kentucky. He is expected to miss multiple games.

The Bulldogs take on Alabama on Saturday, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

The SEC will publish availability reports on Thursday, Friday and a final update 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

As for the Crimson Tide, linebacker Qua Russaw, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and running back Richard Young were all listed as probable.

Georgia injury report entering the Alabama game

  • Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle -- out
  • Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out
  • London Humphreys -- illness -- out
  • Sacovie White -- unknown -- questionable
  • Warren Brinson -- lower leg -- questionable
  • Jordan Hall -- leg -- questionable
  • Mykel Williams -- ankle -- questionable
Georgia vs. Alabama
SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama will collide again Saturday night at 7:30 in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised on ABC.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

