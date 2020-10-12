Finally, a little recognition for Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari

Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) strips the ball from Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports) Credit: UGA Sports Credit: UGA Sports

Technically, Ojulari plays the “Jack” linebacker position for the Bulldogs. His play led a defensive effort against the Vols that limited them to just 71 yards in the second half, 214 yards in the game and minus-1 yards rushing.

So far this season, Ojulari leads the Bulldogs with three sacks and six tackles for loss totaling negative 49 yards. He’s third on the team with 13 tackles overall. No. 3 Georgia (3-0) travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face No. 2 Alabama (3-0) Saturday (8 p.m., CBS).

One reason Ojulari and a lot of other Georgia defenders get overlooked for individual honors is the Bulldogs rotate so many players. Of their talented outside linebacker corps, Ojulari may be the most versatile, manning the strongside of UGA’s defense on both passing and running downs.

“What stands out is they have a camaraderie about them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They take pride in being good. We don’t have a bunch of prima donnas. Everybody’s putting sweat in the bucket.”

Monday’s award marked the first SEC weekly honor for Ojulari in his career. It was the Bulldogs' third weekly honor this season. Punter Jake Camarda was special teams player of the week after the opener against Arkansas and guard Ben Cleveland was named offensive lineman of the week after the Auburn game.