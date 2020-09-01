Georgia Bulldogs, SEC TV game times released

Georgia will play night games against Auburn in Athens and Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the SEC announced when it released its initial TV schedule for the 2020 season.
The 14 SEC teams will play a 10-game conference-only schedule this season. Start times were announced for the first two weeks of the season.
Georgia’s season will kick off at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 (SEC Network) at Arkansas. The Bulldogs will be the marquee game in at least two “SEC on CBS” broadcasts this season — at Alabama (Oct. 17) and against Florida in Jacksonville (Nov. 17).
For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season. Games will be televised on CBS, ESPN networks and the SEC Network.
CBS — which features the broadcast team of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl —will televise the SEC Football Championship Game Dec. 19 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
SEC TV schedule:
All times Eastern. UGA games in bold
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
Noon, ESPN – Florida at Ole Miss
Noon, SEC Network - Kentucky at Auburn
3:30 p.m. CBS - Mississippi State at LSU
4 p.m., SEC Network - Georgia at Arkansas
7 p.m. ESPN - Alabama at Missouri
7:30 p.m., SEC Network - Tennessee at South Carolina
7:30 p.m. SEC Network (alternate) - Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Noon, ESPN - South Carolina at Florida
Noon, SEC Network - Missouri at Tennessee
3:30 p.m., CBS – Texas A&M at Alabama
4 p.m., SEC Network - Ole Miss at Kentucky
7:30 p.m., ESPN - Auburn at Georgia
7:30 p.m., SEC Network - LSU at Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m., SEC Network (alternate) - Arkansas at Mississippi State
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Noon, TBD*
3:30 p.m. ESPN - LSU at Florida
4 p.m., TBD*
7:30 p.m., SEC Network - Vanderbilt at Missouri
8 p.m., CBS – Georgia at Alabama
SATURDAY, OCT 31
Noon, SEC Network: Kentucky at Missouri
3:30 p.m., CBS – LSU at Auburn
4 p.m., SEC Network - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
7 p.m., ESPN - Mississippi State at Alabama
7:30 p.m., SEC Network - Arkansas at Texas A&M
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
3:30 p.m., CBS – Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
4 p.m., SEC Network - Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
7:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network, Texas A&M at South Carolina
7:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network - Tennessee at Arkansas
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
6 p.m., CBS – Alabama at LSU
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
TBD, CBS - SEC Football Championship Game (in Atlanta)
* — The following games will be televised at either Noon or 4 p.m. on the SEC Network or another ESPN platform: Ole Miss at Arkansas, Texas A&M at Mississippi State, Auburn at South Carolina, or Kentucky at Tennessee.