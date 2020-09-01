Georgia Bulldogs, SEC TV game times released

The 14 SEC teams will play a 10-game conference-only schedule this season. Start times were announced for the first two weeks of the season.

Georgia’s season will kick off at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 (SEC Network) at Arkansas. The Bulldogs will be the marquee game in at least two “SEC on CBS” broadcasts this season — at Alabama (Oct. 17) and against Florida in Jacksonville (Nov. 17).