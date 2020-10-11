Georgia defense takes over in second half of win over Tennessee

“At halftime, we just talked and said, ‘Hey, let’s do something different. Let’s maybe not let take that risk and throw it over our head because that may be their only chance to win,'” Smart said. “And we did a better job in the second half.”

The Vols' first two drives of the half ended in turnovers, and the Bulldogs scored a combined six points off those turnovers. Senior linebacker Monty Rice put the exclamation point on the win with his strip sack, fumble recovery and touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I ain’t scored a touchdown since I was a senior in high school,” Rice said. “It was a surreal feeling. I kind of cried a little bit because it was just crazy. It felt like a movie or something.”

Through the first three games of the season, the Bulldogs' defense largely has been dominant, allowing an average of 12.33 points and 236.7 yards.

That success, Smart said, comes from having everyone contribute on defense. Saturday’s victory over Tennessee proved no different.

“They take pride in being good,” Smart said. “They don’t have a bunch of prima donnas. Everybody puts sweat in the bucket. There’s a lot of guys contributing on defense.

"The atmosphere that’s created on defense here is just, ‘We’re not letting them score. We’re not gonna let them in,’ and they hold everybody accountable.”