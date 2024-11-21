Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia State commit has played football for less than 3 years. Now, he has a UGA offer

3-star Peachtree Ridge OL prospect Dennis Uzochukwu has seen a rapid rise in his game. He didn't play football until his 10th grade year. He didn't play the offensive line until his junior year. He's committed to Georgia State, but he now has an offer from UGA. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By Jeff Sentell
52 minutes ago

Dennis Uzochukwu, a three-star prospect out of Peachtree Ridge, is a name Georgia football fans may be hearing more of.

And if you need help: “Ooh-zo-Chew-ku,” he sounded out during an interview.

Currently committed to Georgia State, the offensive lineman received an offer from Georgia football late Monday. He is now scheduled for an official visit to Athens this weekend for the UMass game.

Uzochukwu was at UGA for the Tennessee game the day after Peachtree Ridge knocked off a region champion in North Atlanta on their home field.

ExploreGeorgia football now has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025 after 4-star commitment

Georgia State coach and former Georgia assistant Dell McGee snatched up Uzochukwu’s commitment in July for his Panthers, but the program knew it would have to fight to keep him. Prior to that UGA visit, the 3-star went on an official visit to Virginia Tech.

While his current No. 811 overall prospect ranking (247Sports Composite) is modest, the national service On3.com just elevated him to the nation’s No. 16 OT and No. 189 overall recruit for its isolated ranking.

When Uzochukwu arrived at Peachtree Ridge, he was voted a team captain within weeks. The converted former hooper didn’t start playing football until his 10th grade year.

He didn’t start playing offensive tackle until his junior year.

It is an unusual progression, made possible by the agility and feet of a basketball player while being just shy of the 6-foot-6 mark and weighing 289 pounds.

“The ceiling is extremely high,” Peachtree Ridge coach Mark Helmerich said. “He’s going from a relative unknown to a couple of SEC schools popping the last couple of weeks. Those coaches go ‘If this kid does everything he’s supposed to in college, he’s going to be playing on Sundays’ so you know there’s that.”

“He’s smart. He’s athletic. He’s one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached. He obviously transferred in over the summer. He was with us for five weeks. Got voted team captain which just talks about his character and his leadership qualities.”

Georgia is now a major contender for Uzochukwu, who said that offer “means a lot” in his recruitment.

He’s still thinking about that Tennessee visit.

“The visit went well,” he said. “The atmosphere was electric.”

The attention from Georgia has been a validation for career. He moved to Peachtree Ridge this year for a chance to experience a playoff win like he savored Friday night.

“It is important because I came from Discovery but the winning part wasn’t there,” he said. “We went 1-9 last year. I just wanted a new opportunity. I came over to the Ridge and it was nothing but love, man. Seeing that my hard work is actually being put out into the world. Seeing the offers come in. Man, that’s something that means so much.”

Uzochukwu lined up against recent Georgia commit Chase Linton in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. That battle likely helped bring on the Georgia offer, Uzochukwu said.

“Today was personal for me,” he said after Friday’s game. “They see him. They are also going to see me. Just bringing it to him every single drive. You know he’s a great player. Great fluidity. But just hammering down on him every single play. I know that he’s an SEC player so I’m saying just going up against him is making me better. That’s making our squad better. That’s making us battle-tested for the next round of the playoffs, too.”

Uzochukwu said that Georgia has praised his physicality and size, but his potential is what really stands out.

“They love my size, my intangibles and you know I’m really raw, “ he added. “I just started playing my 10th grade year. I started playing O-line my 11th grade year. So I’m a very raw prospect, but my feet and my size and everything that’s just what they love about that. They want to be able to develop players so they see me as a very developable player.”

What stands out to him about UGA?

“There’s nothing like SEC football and there’s something about Georgia and running the ball every single play. People can’t get enough of that,” he said. “Their defense wins championships. It is something they have shown and something they have developed. The players come in as freshman and they develop them. By the time you are a junior and by the time you are a senior, you are good.”

Uzochukuw grew up a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He’s also been hearing a lot lately from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Helmerich summed it all up the way in the way that only a veteran football coach could.

“I know it is cliche,” he said. “But he is literally getting better every single week. It has been really cool to watch him going from a kid that is still learning to probably, well, one of the top tackles in the country. He’s athletic. He’s got a mean streak to him. I just think the sky is the limit.”

