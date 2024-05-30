Breaking: Third confirmed human bird flu case in U.S. raises stakes for Georgia
Date, time set for Georgia-Georgia Tech football

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) prepares for a defense play against Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech recovered the ball. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
Updated 18 minutes ago

Georgia’s annual game against Georgia Tech will be played a day earlier this year, UGA announced Thursday afternoon. The game will take place Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, and will be televised by ABC at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s game between Tech and Georgia will be played in Athens.

ESPN announced all game times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday. Georgia already knows its game times and television networks for its games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida. It also learned Friday that its game against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7 will begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus.

Georgia defeated Tech 31-23 last season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia has won seven consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets, with Tech’s last win against Georgia coming in 2016. That was Kirby Smart’s first year in Athens.

Tech will be entering its second season under Brent Key as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 last season.

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

