Date, time set for Georgia-Georgia Tech football

Georgia’s annual game against Georgia Tech will be played a day earlier this year, UGA announced Thursday afternoon. The game will take place Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, and will be televised by ABC at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s game between Tech and Georgia will be played in Athens.

ESPN announced all game times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday. Georgia already knows its game times and television networks for its games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida. It also learned Friday that its game against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7 will begin at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus.