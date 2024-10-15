Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt informed Tech fans on Tuesday that the 2025 game against Georgia will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The matchup will mark the first time Tech and UGA will play each other in the modern era somewhere other than Bobby Dodd Stadium on Tech’s campus and Sanford Stadium in Athens. The annual game, known as Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, has alternated between Bobby Dodd and Stanford for nearly a century, save for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and a brief hiatus prior to 1925.

The move puts the game on “one of the world’s biggest stages for the first time. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the premier stadiums in the world – the home of Super Bowls, College Football Playoff Championship Games, the World Cup – and offers fan amenities not available at any other venue,” according to the release from Batt.