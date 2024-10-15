Breaking: Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt informed Tech fans on Tuesday that the 2025 game against Georgia will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The matchup will mark the first time Tech and UGA will play each other in the modern era somewhere other than Bobby Dodd Stadium on Tech’s campus and Sanford Stadium in Athens. The annual game, known as Clean Old-Fashioned Hate, has alternated between Bobby Dodd and Stanford for nearly a century, save for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and a brief hiatus prior to 1925.

The move puts the game on “one of the world’s biggest stages for the first time. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the premier stadiums in the world – the home of Super Bowls, College Football Playoff Championship Games, the World Cup – and offers fan amenities not available at any other venue,” according to the release from Batt.

Tech has a six-game contract to play one game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Jackets beat North Carolina at the venue in 2021, lost to Clemson there in 2022 and lost to Louisville there last season. Tech is scheduled to face No. 12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A matchup for Tech’s game at MBS in 2026 has yet to be announced.

Tech plays UGA in Athens this year on Friday, Nov. 29.

This breaking news story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

