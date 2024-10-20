Breaking: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take down No. 1 Texas
Georgia football’s Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero ejected during Texas game

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson prepares for a kickoff return against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Georgia will be without senior safety Dan Jackson and sophomore Joenel Aguero for the remainder of the Texas game, along with the first half of Georgia’s next game against Florida on Nov. 2.

Jackson was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of the game. The penalty came on a hit on Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Georgia was leading 30-15 at the time of the ejection.

ExploreTexas fans throw trash on field, controversial pass interference penalty reversed

With Jackson out, freshman safety KJ Bolden stepped in for Jackson. Georgia moved Malaki Starks to safety and kept Aguero in at star.

However, Aguero was ejected for targeting just under the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Jackson was second on the team in tackles at the time of his ejection, as he had recorded six Saturday. Jackson has started every game for the Bulldogs this season.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

