Georgia will be without senior safety Dan Jackson and sophomore Joenel Aguero for the remainder of the Texas game, along with the first half of Georgia’s next game against Florida on Nov. 2.

Jackson was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of the game. The penalty came on a hit on Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Georgia was leading 30-15 at the time of the ejection.

With Jackson out, freshman safety KJ Bolden stepped in for Jackson. Georgia moved Malaki Starks to safety and kept Aguero in at star.

However, Aguero was ejected for targeting just under the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Jackson was second on the team in tackles at the time of his ejection, as he had recorded six Saturday. Jackson has started every game for the Bulldogs this season.