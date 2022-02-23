Crean deflects questions on internal matters after loss at Texas A&M

Georgia (6-22, 1-14 SEC) dropped another game in which it had life in the first half, but only to fall by double digits in the most crucial stretches of play. The Bulldogs shot 60 percent from the field in their most crisp offensive performance of the season, but the Aggies took advantage of 20 turnovers and scored 25 points while shooting 56 percent.

Georgia has lost 16 of its last 17 and has three regular-season games remaining. The Bulldogs will likely play in the opening round of the SEC tournament which begins March 9 in Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, well, the result is what it is. We shot the ball extremely well,” Crean said. “The turnovers and we didn’t get to the foul line enough. We didn’t have a complete game.”

Explore Assistant Wade Mason no longer with program

Sophomore guard Kario Oquendo had a career-high 33 points. He was part of a first-half infusion where Georgia had life and took a 7-point lead by way of 3-point makes on three-consecutive possessions. Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson, however, scored 31 points and didn’t miss a shot from the field. Crean didn’t have much to offer on his star guard, either.

“Kario did a good job tonight,” Crean said. “He was extremely aggressive.”

Crean’s frustrations could stem from the news around Mason, who was suspended after last week’s game at LSU due to a physical incident with director of player development Brian Fish. A person with knowledge of the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Mason grew tired of Fish’s conduct towards players on numerous occasions and shoved the member of the Bulldogs’ support staff.

After Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss, Crean was overheard discussing the leak of information in the press conference room after the Zoom was left on. Those attending the conference could hear his remarks, which also included a comment targeted at point guard Aaron Cook.

Crean refused to mention his comments on Cook, and bluntly referenced the recent departure of Mason.

“Wade Mason is not with us right now,” Crean said. “Our complete focus is on our team. Thank you.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

During Tuesday’s game, assistant coach Steve McClain had the first seat next to Crean. Fish sat next to McClain, and he often plays a role in on-court coaching despite his title as director of player development. John Linehan is the other assistant coach on Georgia’s staff. Crean did not expand on whether Fish’s role was promoted or expanded during Mason’s absence.

“We continue to coach as a staff the best way that we can,” Crean said. “Thank you, though.”

After Crean’s remarks were finished, so was the Zoom call. This time, only two seconds passed before the meeting ended.