BREAKING: Assistant Wade Mason parts ways with Georgia after suspension

Mason is working on separation from his two-year contract, the person said, and will not return to coach the Bulldogs in their remaining five regular-season games or in the SEC Tournament. There is no chance of Mason returning in the second year of his contract.

Mason was suspended with pay after Georgia’s loss Feb. 16 at LSU after a physical incident with director of player development Brian Fish at halftime in the locker room. The AJC was first to report the incident and suspension.