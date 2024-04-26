Chargers select Georgia’s Ladd McConkey in second round of NFL draft

Class: Junior

Hometown: Chatsworth

Notable: The 6-foot, 187-pound junior turned a lot of heads in January during the Senior Bowl, where he was voted top wide receiver for the American team. He was the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy winner, which honors the player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.” He played in nine games and made one start last season. He had 30 catches for 478 yards and two receiving touchdowns while adding one rushing TD.

-D. Orlando Ledbetter