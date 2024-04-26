BreakingNews
Chargers select Georgia’s Ladd McConkey in second round of NFL draft

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates their win against Mississippi at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 52-17. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

Selection: Second round (No. 34 overall), Los Angeles Chargers

Position: Wide receiver

Ht., wt.: 6-0, 187

Class: Junior

Hometown: Chatsworth

Notable: The 6-foot, 187-pound junior turned a lot of heads in January during the Senior Bowl, where he was voted top wide receiver for the American team. He was the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy winner, which honors the player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.” He played in nine games and made one start last season. He had 30 catches for 478 yards and two receiving touchdowns while adding one rushing TD.

-D. Orlando Ledbetter

