CFP rankings: Gators drop only one spot heading into SEC title game

Unsurprisingly, the top five teams in the committee’s rankings remained the same as last week.

Notre Dame (10-0) and Clemson (9-1) are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, entering their meeting in the ACC Championship game. Ohio State (5-0) is No. 4 heading into the Big Ten title game against No. 14 Northwestern (6-1).

Texas A&M (7-1) held on to No. 5, one position off the playoff pace.

Also in the top 10 are Iowa State at No. 6 (up one spot), undefeated Cincinnati at No. 9 (down one spot after not playing for a third consecutive week) and Oklahoma at No. 10. Iowa State (8-2) will play Oklahoma (7-2) in the Big 12 Championship game, while Cincinnati (8-0) is scheduled to face No. 23 Tulsa (6-1) in the American Athletic Conference title game.

The 13-member playoff selection committee will issue its final rankings of the season Sunday, reflecting results of the conference championship games. Sunday’s rankings will determine the bracket for the playoff.