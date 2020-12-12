No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs make statement in win at Missouri

Georgia knew that it was going to be cold and knew Missouri was going to be tough. But the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs were tougher, surging in the second half for a statement-making 49-14 victory over the No. 25 Tigers in frigid Columbia, Mo.
Georgia was particularly tough on third downs, making the majority of their big plays on that critical down. Quarterback JT Daniels continued to a magician in those situations, leading a Bulldogs’ offense that would convert first downs on 8 of 11 third-down plays while he was in the game. What’s more, with two more third-down touchdown passes, the sophomore from Irvine, Calif., improved to 14-of-16 passing for 241 yards and six touchdowns passing on third downs since becoming Georgia’s quarterback three games ago.
Overall, Daniels would finish his day early in the fourth quarter with 299 yards on 16-of-27 passing and three touchdowns. He and receiver George Pickens proved to be a particularly effective pair, hooking up five times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
They provided the exclamation point on a remarkable surge that turned a tight contest into a blowout. After playing to a 14-14 tie with less than a minute left in the first half, the Bulldogs outscored Missouri 35-0 from then until the first few seconds of the fourth quarter. When freshman running back Daijun Edwards scored the first touchdown of his career with 14:46 to play, Georgia’s starters went to the sidelines, and the Bulldogs’ backups played out the strong.
The victory moves the Bulldogs to 7-2 in this truncated, pandemic-played season, and assured them of finishing second in the SEC East. Georgia is scheduled to finish the season with Senior Day at Sanford Stadium at noon Saturday.
Missouri, in its first season under coach Eli Drinkwitz, falls to 5-4. The Tigers close the season on the road against Mississippi State next week.
The Bulldogs rolled up 615 yards of offense, including 316 on the ground. Zamir White finished with 126 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown while the game was still undecided, while Edwards finished the game with 103 yards, all but a few of it coming in the fourth quarter.
Missouri running back Larry Rountree, the SEC’s second-leading rusher, finished with 16 yards on 14 carries. Georgia’s defense limited Missouri, which had scored 91 points in the past two games, to 200 total yards.