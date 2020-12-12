No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs make statement in win at Missouri

Georgia was particularly tough on third downs, making the majority of their big plays on that critical down. Quarterback JT Daniels continued to a magician in those situations, leading a Bulldogs’ offense that would convert first downs on 8 of 11 third-down plays while he was in the game. What’s more, with two more third-down touchdown passes, the sophomore from Irvine, Calif., improved to 14-of-16 passing for 241 yards and six touchdowns passing on third downs since becoming Georgia’s quarterback three games ago.

Overall, Daniels would finish his day early in the fourth quarter with 299 yards on 16-of-27 passing and three touchdowns. He and receiver George Pickens proved to be a particularly effective pair, hooking up five times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.