“He just said his hand got hit as he was throwing it there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in his halftime interview. “Guy came all the way around the edge, which people do in that situation. He’s got to be aware.”

Texas recovered the fumble on the play and ran it back before finally being tackled to end the half. Beck sat on the ground and was being attended to by trainers as they made their way off the field.

In the first half, Beck completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 56 yards. He was hindered by multiple drops, as has been the case all season.

Stockton, a third-year sophomore, has seen action in three games this season, completing 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 135 yards heading into the Texas game.

“I thought he operated well. I think he had the better line one time, and then we had the other group come in and didn’t get to play a whole lot,” Smart said of Stockton after the UMass game. “But he’s played well the last couple weeks. He’s practiced well. He’s done some good things. It’s awesome. I’m very happy he got to get in. I just wish it had been longer.”