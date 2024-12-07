Breaking: Carson Beck out with injury, Georgia backup Gunner Stockton in against Texas
Carson Beck out with injury, Georgia backup Gunner Stockton in against Texas

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lays on the ground after getting hit and fumbling the ball for a Georgia turnover on the last play of the first half against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
46 minutes ago

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is out for the remainder of the SEC Championship game after suffering an injury on the final play of the first half against Texas, according to the ABC broadcast.

He did not take the field for Georgia’s first offensive snap of the third quarter, when backup Gunner Stockton entered the game.

Beck dropped back to attempt a Hail Mary but was hit as he threw the ball.

“He just said his hand got hit as he was throwing it there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in his halftime interview. “Guy came all the way around the edge, which people do in that situation. He’s got to be aware.”

Texas recovered the fumble on the play and ran it back before finally being tackled to end the half. Beck sat on the ground and was being attended to by trainers as they made their way off the field.

In the first half, Beck completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 56 yards. He was hindered by multiple drops, as has been the case all season.

Stockton, a third-year sophomore, has seen action in three games this season, completing 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 135 yards heading into the Texas game.

“I thought he operated well. I think he had the better line one time, and then we had the other group come in and didn’t get to play a whole lot,” Smart said of Stockton after the UMass game. “But he’s played well the last couple weeks. He’s practiced well. He’s done some good things. It’s awesome. I’m very happy he got to get in. I just wish it had been longer.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lays on the ground after getting hit and fumbling the ball for a Georgia turnover on the last play of the first half against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

