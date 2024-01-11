Georgia Bulldogs will see Saban-less Alabama early in 2024 season

ATHENS — Georgia will play Alabama on Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa in the Bulldogs’ fourth game of the season. The Crimson Tide will have the same plain red jerseys and helmets as always, but it won’t seem the same without coach Nick Saban on the sideline.

Saban, who won seven national championships — more than any other major college football coach — and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse with six of those titles in only 17 seasons, is retiring, according to multiple outlets.

Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31, then hosts Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7. The Bulldogs play at Kentucky on Sept. 14, then face the Tide.