Georgia Bulldogs will see Saban-less Alabama early in 2024 season

ATHENS — Georgia will play Alabama on Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa in the Bulldogs’ fourth game of the season. The Crimson Tide will have the same plain red jerseys and helmets as always, but it won’t seem the same without coach Nick Saban on the sideline.
Saban, who won seven national championships — more than any other major college football coach — and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse with six of those titles in only 17 seasons, is retiring, according to multiple outlets.
Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31, then hosts Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7. The Bulldogs play at Kentucky on Sept. 14, then face the Tide.
Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 in the SEC Championship game Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ending the Bulldogs’ chances of winning a third consecutive national title.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was a long-time assistant under Saban with the Tide. Smart has a 1-5 record coaching against Saban.
Early speculation on the coach that might follow Saban at Alabama mostly focused on Oregon’s Dan Lanning, who was an assistant under Smart at Georgia.
2024 SCHEDULES
Georgia Bulldogs
Aug. 31: vs. Clemson (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech Sept. 14: at Kentucky Sept. 21: Bye Sept. 28: at Alabama (7:30 p.m., ABC) Oct. 5: vs. Auburn Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State Oct. 19: at Texas Oct. 26: Bye Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville) Nov. 9: at Ole Miss Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee Nov. 23: vs. Massachusetts Nov. 30: vs. Georgia Tech
Alabama Crimson Tide
Aug. 31: vs. Western Kentucky Sept. 7: vs. South Florida Sept. 14: at Wisconsin Sept. 21: Bye Sept. 28: vs. Georgia Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina Oct. 19: at Tennessee Oct. 26: vs. Missouri Nov. 2: Bye Nov. 9: at LSU Nov. 16: vs. Mercer Nov. 23: at Oklahoma Nov. 30: vs. Auburn
